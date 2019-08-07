NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis Announces URBAN KNIGHTS VII
With a career spanning seven decades, 83 recordings and countless performances around the world, Mr. Ramsey Lewis has decided to curtail his future touring plans. In 2018 the three time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master prematurely announced his retirement as the challenges of the road were catching up. But clearly there was more to say as he resumed touring and hit the studio with his long time band Urban Knights, recording a full length album (with special guests) to be released on indie upstart Ropeadope in 2019.
Perhaps the album was the piece that was calling him, as Mr. Lewis has now fully committed to his retirement plans. There will be some special events announced for 2019 to celebrate his musical life and legendary career, and to continue to connect with younger players and fans. Ramsey Lewis would like to extend his appreciation to all of the fans who have supported him throughout his career.
The next Ramsey Lewis album will be released on September 27, 2019. The album is a return to Ramsey's Urban Knights recordings, with his long time band Henry Johnson, Charles Heath, Joshua Ramos, and Tim Gant,with special guests Dee Alexander, and Maurice Brown.