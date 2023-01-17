NARROW HEAD Release 'Caroline' Single & Announce Headline NA Tour

Narrow Head's latest single "Caroline" captures the band at their most nakedly pop-inflected moment yet. Washes of melodics and A/B song-structures are subsumed in an ocean-spray of glimmering distortion and aired with sweetly sung words, generating Moments of Clarity's soft album centerpiece.

"I've always thought Caroline was such a singable name," frontman Jacob Duarte admits. "I've written dozens of songs using that name but never really brought them to life. I guess Caroline is a pseudo name I use for lyrics. Just rolls off the tongue. So when people listen to this and think to themselves 'who's Caroline?' I don't think I know who they are either."

Solitude, melancholy, and revelation bleed into each other throughout Narrow Head's, Moments of Clarity, transporting the listener through a vast terrain of emotional spaces. Traversing the depths of towering, churning riffs, bouncing, lock-grooved rhythms, and crystalline, gorgeously constructed hooks, the Houston-based outfit puts on a masterclass in the art of writing songs that match the pain, pleasure, and confusion of modern living.

Each track is sentimental without being precious, heavy without unnecessary griminess, pop-forward without letting the listener off the hook easy: these songs ask for some form of hurt or desire to be paid back to them in return, some promise that the listener is putting equal skin into the game.

The record's title came to Duarte in an ambient, almost haunting fashion. The months surrounding the release of Narrow Head's prior record, 12th House Rock, were marked by a series of personal losses and spiritual trials.

Throughout the writing process of this most recent record, the turn of phrase "moments of clarity" appeared to materialize wherever Duarte looked in an almost serendipitous fashion. The notion of moments clarity seemed to coalesce as if it were a totem to the desire to keep on living, a counterweight to the self-inflected damage and depravity that defined much of 12th House Rock's lyrics.

"The phrase created a space for me to reflect upon my own life," Duarte admits, "since our last record I've had plenty of moments of realization like that... when you experience friends dying, you're forced to see life a little differently."

This newfound lust for life is baked into the essence of the songs themselves. Each riff, melody, and drum fill has been rigorously constructed and pushed towards its most simplified, base instinct. Duarte credits the presence of Sonny DiPerri (NIN, Protomartyr, My Bloody Valentine), who recorded, mixed, and produced the record, with elevating Narrow Head's sound.

Prior to recording, the band spent a week with DiPerri at a house in Sherman, TX, reworking and refining the record with a sense of surgical intent, sculpting each melody and hook until it had reached its logical conclusion. The band then relocated with DiPerri to Jeff Friedl's (Devo, A Perfect Circle) home-studio in LA, where they completed the tracking of the record under the reprieve of an uncharacteristically mild Californian late-summer.

The addition of Kora Puckett (Solo, Bugg, Sheer Mag), who was promoted from touring guitarist to permanent band member, further bolstered the writing process, expanding the band's traditional songwriting trio of Duarte, guitarist William Menjivar, and drummer Carson Wilcox and pushing the songs towards a broader minded, arrangement-by-committee register.

An ecstatic sense of group cohesion shines through in each individual performance. The songs on Moments lurch and pulse with a sense of breathless, single-minded determination, reflecting the fine-tuned tightness of a band coming off of a heavy touring cycle that saw them play alongside the likes of Quicksand, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, Chubby and the Gang, Young Guv, and Fury.

The band eschews any sort of overt reliance upon studio effects in order to convey dynamic shifts, leaning instead upon the strength of the songwriting itself, as well as their intimate familiarities with one another as musicians, to carry the momentum of each track directly.

Moments of Clarity sees its release on Run For Cover Records on vinyl, CD and all digital streaming platforms. To pre-order, go here + pre-save, go here.

Narrow Head have announced a headlining North American tour which kicks off mid May after their performance at Sick World Festival in Las Vegas. Next month they hit the road in support of White Reaper. See below for a full list of dates.

Listen to a new single here:

Narrow Head Live Dates

Feb 04: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

Feb 05: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse

Feb 06: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Feb 07: Lexington, KY - The Burl ~

Feb 09: Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi ~

Feb 10: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ~

Feb 11: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ~

Feb 13: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio ~

Feb 14: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn ~

Feb 15: Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ~

Feb 17: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ~

Feb 18: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ~

Feb 19: San Diego, CA - Music Box ~

Feb 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre ~

Feb 22: San Francisco, CA - August Hall ~

Feb 24: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ~

Feb 25: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ~

Feb 26: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ~

May 13: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Fest

May 15: Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

May 16: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

May 17: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

May 19: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

May 20: Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

May 22: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

May 23: Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

May 24: Boston, MA - The Sinclair

May 25: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

May 26: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

May 27: Durham, NC - The Pinhook

May 28: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Purgatory

May 30: Miami, FL - Gramps

May 31: Orlando, FL - The Abbey

Jun 01: Tampa, FL - The Crowbar

Jun 02: Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

Jun 03: New Orleans, LA - Santos

~ w/ White Reaper, Taipei Houston