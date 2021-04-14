N0V3L Release New Single & Video 'NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE'

N0V3L's new single "NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE" is a bitter, nostalgic submission to modernity, spiked with grief for a past forever gone and ambivalence for what lays ahead. It's dark, danceable and loaded with new wave dissonance. The video is from the mind of animator Gart Darley, and compiled from images sourced from vintage magazines and then hand-cut, scanned and collaged. An endless zoom -loosely inspired by Mandelbrot Fractal zooms on youtube- the video is an oddly soothing voyage through the mind and the universe. (Well, maybe you have to watch it to understand).

"NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE" is the latest single from N0V3L's debut full-length, NON-FICTION. The album functions as a treatise on modern existence and the perverse parameters within which it's experienced. It's a collection of agile, carefully-constructed post-punk, new wave and funk that's been zapped and warped by an opioid overdose crisis, mental illness, populism, and the merciless onward march of time.

NON-FICTION was written between 2017 and 2020, and recorded on a Tascam-388 in the band's since-torn-down rental home. Bryce Cloghesy (Military Genius, Crack Cloud) produced and mixed the record, which trades in their S/T EP's martial rigidity for a broader approach to actualizing the band's tensions. The Vancouver tear-down, previously the band's headquarters for producing music, videos, and clothing, was slowly evacuated, as members moved out in advance of the inevitable; another casualty of Vancouver's merciless housing market. N0V3L, once a concentrated machine, is now spread across the western province of British Columbia. NON-FICTION is just that: a factual communiquÃ© which interprets and translates our living conditions into sometimes-spoken, sometimes-sung anti-capitalist couplets.

NON-FICTION sees its release across digital retailers May 28 and will be in stores July 9 via Flemish Eye Records. Pre-order it here.

