Musician Matthew Seligman, Bassist For David Bowie and The Camera Club, Has Died Due to Complications With Coronavirus

Musician Matthew Seligman has died due to complications with coronavirus at age 64.

Seligman was best known for playing bass for David Bowie at his Live Aid performance in 1985. He was also a founding member of Bruce Woolley & The Camera Club.

In addition to his work with Bowie and the Camera Club, Seligman was a member of The Soft Boys, The Thompson Twins and The Dolphin Brothers.

Seligman's friend, and fellow Camera Club member Thomas Dolby confirmed his death on Facebook. Dolby said that Seligman had been on a ventilator and in an induced coma due to coronavirus for two weeks.

Dolby helped organize a live online tribute for Seligman on YouTube, and launched the Matthew Seligman Tribute Fund. 100% of the funds will help Seligman's family.

Watch the online tribute below:





