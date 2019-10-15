Music Health Alliance to Provide Healthcare Assistance to the Nationwide Music Community

Immediately following this week's "Heal The Music Day," led by Dierks Bentley, Music Health Alliance's (MHA) 9-member team is readying for individual and group benefit health insurance open enrollment, providing FREE healthcare assistance to the nationwide music community. In 2018 alone, MHA saw a 40% increase in clients served during insurance and Medicare open enrollment, totaling 3,100 members of the music community and more than $7.6 Million in insurance premiums and out-of-pocket cost savings. Expectations for 2020's enrollment period exceed the prior year.



"The actual FACTS about health insurance are vital and they change every year," said MHA Founder and CEO, Tatum Allsep. "Music Health Alliance does the research and we know these facts so we can translate them with no gimmicks. This enables our music industry community to accurately compare all of their options and make the best healthcare choice for themselves and their families. We are here to serve our music community and Heal The Music."

Open enrollment dates for 2020 are as follows:

Medicare: October 15 - December 7, 2019

Insurance Enrollment: November 1 - December 15, 2019



During the open enrollment dates, Music Health Alliance advocates will meet one-on-one to advise and enroll members of the music industry and their families in the best plans to meet their medical needs.



Music Health Alliance, in partnership with MusiCares, will offer two free seminars to inform and empower members of the music community to enroll for new health insurance for the new year. The "What The Health" and "Medicare 101" workshops will be offered this month to educate the music industry on their individual healthcare options during open enrollment. Please RSVP to Erin Lancaster, Manager of Office and Client Services, at the main desk - 615-200-6896 to attend.



MEDICARE 101 - https://www.facebook.com/events/498531150989061/

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 3:00 - 5:00pm

Location: BMI - 10 Music Square East, Nashville, TN 37203

RSVP required: Erin Lancaster, Music Health Alliance Manager of Office and Client Services, 615-200-6896

Description: Music Health Alliance COO and and Certified Senior Advisor® Shelia Shipley-Biddy will provide information about senior aging needs, answer questions about Medicare, and explain other healthcare options for music professionals 65 or older.



WHAT THE HEALTH - https://www.facebook.com/events/374405623437914/

Date: Tuesday, October 29

Time: 1:00 - 3:00pm

Location: BMI - 10 Music Square East, Nashville, TN 37203

RSVP required: Erin Lancaster, Music Health Alliance Manager of Office and Client Services, 615-200-6896

Description: What are my options for health insurance in 2020? Will there be subsidy to reduce my premiums? What if I can't afford insurance? Get your questions answered by Music Health Alliance CEO/Founder Tatum Allsep as she explains open enrollment and options for 2020.



The free health insurance workshops follow "Heal The Music Day," an effort to raise awareness and support for the emergency and ongoing medical needs of our country's creative community, 76% of whom are self-employed or part of a small business. The majority don't have access to group health benefits and, in many instances, have limited and unpredictable resources. Music Health Alliance's free services range from access to doctors and hospitals, diagnostic services, medicine, health insurance and finding financial assistance during times of illness.



The only non-profit named to Billboard's 2019 Nashville Power Players, MHA Founder and CEO Tatum Allsep and Shelia Shipley Biddy, COO and Certified Senior Advisor®, along with the entire MHA team, remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, since founding in 2013, MHA has:

- Supported over 10,000 members of our creative community across 39 states and every genre of music

- Spared 541 families from bankruptcy due to a medical crisis

- Provided 8 patients with access to transplants including heart, lung, kidney and liver

- Facilitated access to over 200 trauma counseling sessions for Las Vegas shooting survivors and their families

- Saved over $47,000,000 in healthcare costs including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications



The nine-person team at Music Health Alliance remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Music Health Alliance's free services range from access to doctors and hospitals, medicine, health insurance and finding financial assistance during times of illness. As advocates, Music Health Alliance fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis. Thanks to the direct efforts of Music Health Alliance, members of the music community across the country have gained access to lifesaving cancer treatment, transplants, medications to treat Parkinson's, end of life care and many other crucial services. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for two or more years, or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit's services from birth to end of life.





