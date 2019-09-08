Muse Announce 'Origin of Muse' To Be Released Dec. 6

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the band's debut album Showbiz, Muse have announced the release of the deluxe boxed set Origin of Muse. This deluxe set will chronicle the band from their early beginnings in Devon, their early demos, first Eps, debut album and breakthrough record Origin of Symmetry.

The collection is housed in a 48 page casebound book which sits in a rigid board slipcase with anti-scratch and matte laminated finish with a spot gloss. The book contains an extensive and in-depth interview with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme as they talk about the earliest beginnings of the band, as well as the recording and release of their debut album Showbiz through to Origin of Symmetry. The book also incorporates original posters, setlists, photographs and contact sheets which are inserted and can be pulled out from the book, as well as original artwork and all CD's and vinyl.

The audio is 9 CD's and 4 colored vinyl containing the following highlights.

CD1 - Newton Abbot Demos -15 previously unreleased first demos by the band including an early version of the hit "Plug in Baby"

CD2 - The Muse EPS + Showbiz Demos - Their debut releases on Dangerous Records and previously unreleased demos for their debut album Showbiz

CD3 - Showbiz - Remastered debut album

CD4 - Showbiz B Sides - Contains a previously unreleased alternate version of "Recess"

CD5 - Showbiz Live - Previously unreleased recording of live shows broadcast on BBC Radio One in 1999/2000

CD6 - Origin of Symmetry Instrumental Demos - Previously unreleased recorded at the Community Centre in Teignmouth

CD7 - Origin of Symmetry - Remastered

CD8 - Origin of Symmetry B Sides - Every B side recorded for the single released from the album

CD9 - Origin of Symmetry Live at Reading Festival - Full version of band's headline performance of entire album recorded at Reading Festival 2011 on the 10th Anniversary of its release

Vinyl 1-4 - Showbiz and Origin of Symmetry remastered 180 gm heavyweight colored vinyl.

Muse is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their most recent album Simulation Theory was released in November last year. Drones, was released in June 2015 and debuted at number one in 21 countries around the world including their first number one album in the United States. The album went on to win the Grammy Award, their second, for Best Rock Album in February 2016. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released seven studio albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.

Widely recognised as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, ten NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others.

Origin of Muse Tracklisting:

CD 1 - NEWTON ABBOT DEMOS

1. Cave

2. Rain

3. Agitated

4. Crazy Days

5. Coma

6. Connect The Kettle Lead

7. Balloonatic

8. Boredom

9. Sober

10. Jimmy Kane

11. Ashamed

12. Plug In Baby

13. Earthquake

14. Good News

15. Overdue

CD 2 - THE MUSE EPs + SHOWBIZ DEMOS

1. Overdue

2. Cave

3. Coma

4. Escape

5. Muscle Museum

6. Sober

7. Uno

8. Unintended

9. Pink Ego Box

10. (Muscle Museum) #2

11. Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)

12. Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

13. Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

14. Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

15. Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)

CD 3 - SHOWBIZ

1. Sunburn

2. Muscle Museum

3. Fillip

4. Falling Down

5. Cave

6. Showbiz

7. Unintended

8. Uno

9. Sober

10. Spiral Static (Bonus track)

11. Escape

12. Overdue

13. Hate This & I'll Love You

CD 4 - SHOWBIZ B-SIDES

1. Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)

2. Jimmy Kane

3. Forced In

4. Agitated

5. Twin

6. Host

7. Do We Need This?

8. Con-Science

9. Minimum

10. Ashamed

11. Yes Please

12. Recess

13. Nishe

CD 5 - SHOWBIZ LIVE

1. Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

2. Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

3. Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

4. Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

5. Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

6. Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

7. Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

8. Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

9. Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

10. Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

11. Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

12. Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

CD 6 - ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY INSTRUMENTAL DEMOS

1. Micro Cuts

2. Feeling Good

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Citizen Erased

6. Megalomania

7. Screenager

8. Shrinking Universe

9. Shine

CD 7 - ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY

1. New Born

2. Bliss

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Plug In Baby

6. Citizen Erased

7. Micro Cuts

8. Screenager

9. Darkshines

10. Feeling Good

11. Futurism (Bonus track)

12. Megalomania

CD 8 - ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY B-SIDES

1. Nature 1

2. Execution Commentary

3. Bedroom Acoustics

4. Shrinking Universe

5. Piano Thing

6. Map Of Your Head

7. The Gallery

8. Hyper Chondriac Music

9. Shine

10. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

11. Dead Star

12. In Your World

13. Can't Take My Eyes Off You

CD 9 - ORIGIN OF SYMMETRY, LIVE AT READING FESTIVAL

1. New Born

2. Bliss

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Plug In Baby

6. Citizen Erased

7. Micro Cuts

8. Screenager

9. Darkshines

10. Feeling Good

11. Megalomania





