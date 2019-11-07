Mura Masa Unveils New Track 'Deal Wiv It' With slowthai

Grammy-winning, producer, songwriter and vocalist Mura Masa unveils "Deal Wiv It" with slowthai today. The new track premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World and is the latest offering from Mura Masa's highly anticipated second album R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage) set for release January 17, 2020 on Geffen Records.

The track is the latest collaboration between the Guernsey-born artist/producer and Northampton-based MC, who first worked together on slowthai's breakout track "Doorman" and reunited to shoot the one-shot video for "Deal Wiv It" in a speeding car in Serbia. Mura Masa recently spoke to Another Man about the collaboration and what to expect on R.Y.C.

Just last week Mura Masa debuted a Yoni Lappin directed music video for the album's lead single, "No Hope Generation," which was also shot in Serbia. Both new tracks follow R.Y.C's critically acclaimed debut single, "I Don't Think I Can Do This Again" with Clairo, released earlier this fall.

Recorded over the past year in London and beyond, R.Y.C features a variety of guests including Clairo, slowthai, Tirzah, Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice, Georgia and Mura Masa himself stepping out as lead-vocalist. Mura Masa-23-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-grew up on the tiny, remote British isle of Guernsey. His music pays homage to and inverts new wave, punk, folk and 90s rave, thoroughly investigating nostalgia as a concept.

Spiritually, R.Y.C addresses a generational addiction to nostalgia, and its uses (and limits) as means of coping with the difficulties of the present. Influenced by Derrida's concept of hauntology, it explores the irony that in times of increased urbanization and digitization, somehow it's never been easier to feel lonely. For Mura Masa, it's only once we accept nostalgia as a permanent fixture-a fact seemingly embodied by the cyclical phases in which different subcultures, political movements, fashion trends, even musical genres wax and wane-that we can start to learn from it. Why do we keep going back? How reliable is memory? And if your youth-and its assorted musical scenes-will always appear rose-tinted in the rear-view, then perhaps your present is there for the taking, after all.

Fresh from headlining Manchester's Warehouse Project, Reading and Leeds festival and most recently Pitchfork Paris, Mura Masa has also confirmed details of a global headline tour for 2020 - including dates at London's Alexandra Palace, Boston's House of Blues, Philadelphia's Union Transfer, Washington's Fillmore and New York's Brooklyn Steel. Full dates are listed below and on-sale now at https://www.muramasa.me/.

Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa has already won his first Grammy Award (and been nominated for two more, notably as first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album), been shortlisted for the Ivor Novello Awards, appeared on Forbes' 30 under 30, and surpassed 500,000 worldwide sales of his much-acclaimed debut album. Along the way, Crossan has also collaborated and shared stages with artists as disparate and acclaimed as A$AP Rocky, Christine & The Queens, Charli XCX and NAO, and been an early celebrator of Slowthai, Octavian, Koffee, Perfume Genius and many others. Widely critically acclaimed, The FADER praises his "boundless pop songs," while NPR lauds his debut LP as "a feast of sounds and flavors" and i-D calls it "explosive."

MURA MASA-R.Y.C

1. R.Y.C

2. No Hope Generation

3. I Don't Think I Can Do This Again (with Clairo)

4. a meeting at an oak tree (with Ned Green)

5. Deal Wiv It (with Slowthai)

6. vicarious living anthem

7. In My Mind

8. Today (with Tirzah)

9. Live Like We're Dancing (with Georgia)

10.Teenage Headache Dreams (with Ellie Rowsell)

11. (nocturne for strings and a conversation)

MURA MASA LIVE

February 20

Alexandra Palace

London, UK

February 22

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Manchester, UK

February 27

Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

February 29

AFAS Live

Amsterdam,Netherlands

March 3

X-Tra

Zurich, Switzerland

March 5

Tonhalle

Munich, Germany

March 7

Columbiahalle

Berlin, Germany

March 10

Stodola

Warsaw, Poland

March 12

Vega

Copenhagen, Denmark

March 14edel-optics.de Arena

Hamburg, Germany

April 16

The Warfield

San Francisco, CA

April 22

Crystal Ballroom

Portland, OR

April 23

Showbox Sodo

Seattle, WA

April 24

The Vogue

Vancouver, BC

April 28

First Avenue

Minneapolis, MN

April 29

The Rivera

Chicago, IL

May 1

Rebel

Toronto, ON

May 2

MTelus

Montreal, QC

May 3

House of Blues

Boston, MA

May 5

Union Transfer

Philadelphia, PA

May 6

Filmore

Washington, DC

May 8

Brooklyn Steel

New York, NY





