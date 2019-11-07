Mura Masa Unveils New Track 'Deal Wiv It' With slowthai
Grammy-winning, producer, songwriter and vocalist Mura Masa unveils "Deal Wiv It" with slowthai today. The new track premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World and is the latest offering from Mura Masa's highly anticipated second album R.Y.C (Raw Youth Collage) set for release January 17, 2020 on Geffen Records.
The track is the latest collaboration between the Guernsey-born artist/producer and Northampton-based MC, who first worked together on slowthai's breakout track "Doorman" and reunited to shoot the one-shot video for "Deal Wiv It" in a speeding car in Serbia. Mura Masa recently spoke to Another Man about the collaboration and what to expect on R.Y.C.
Just last week Mura Masa debuted a Yoni Lappin directed music video for the album's lead single, "No Hope Generation," which was also shot in Serbia. Both new tracks follow R.Y.C's critically acclaimed debut single, "I Don't Think I Can Do This Again" with Clairo, released earlier this fall.
Recorded over the past year in London and beyond, R.Y.C features a variety of guests including Clairo, slowthai, Tirzah, Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice, Georgia and Mura Masa himself stepping out as lead-vocalist. Mura Masa-23-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-grew up on the tiny, remote British isle of Guernsey. His music pays homage to and inverts new wave, punk, folk and 90s rave, thoroughly investigating nostalgia as a concept.
Spiritually, R.Y.C addresses a generational addiction to nostalgia, and its uses (and limits) as means of coping with the difficulties of the present. Influenced by Derrida's concept of hauntology, it explores the irony that in times of increased urbanization and digitization, somehow it's never been easier to feel lonely. For Mura Masa, it's only once we accept nostalgia as a permanent fixture-a fact seemingly embodied by the cyclical phases in which different subcultures, political movements, fashion trends, even musical genres wax and wane-that we can start to learn from it. Why do we keep going back? How reliable is memory? And if your youth-and its assorted musical scenes-will always appear rose-tinted in the rear-view, then perhaps your present is there for the taking, after all.
Fresh from headlining Manchester's Warehouse Project, Reading and Leeds festival and most recently Pitchfork Paris, Mura Masa has also confirmed details of a global headline tour for 2020 - including dates at London's Alexandra Palace, Boston's House of Blues, Philadelphia's Union Transfer, Washington's Fillmore and New York's Brooklyn Steel. Full dates are listed below and on-sale now at https://www.muramasa.me/.
Known for his ground-breaking, boundary-pushing production, Mura Masa has already won his first Grammy Award (and been nominated for two more, notably as first artist in history to be nominated as both a musician and creative director for the same album), been shortlisted for the Ivor Novello Awards, appeared on Forbes' 30 under 30, and surpassed 500,000 worldwide sales of his much-acclaimed debut album. Along the way, Crossan has also collaborated and shared stages with artists as disparate and acclaimed as A$AP Rocky, Christine & The Queens, Charli XCX and NAO, and been an early celebrator of Slowthai, Octavian, Koffee, Perfume Genius and many others. Widely critically acclaimed, The FADER praises his "boundless pop songs," while NPR lauds his debut LP as "a feast of sounds and flavors" and i-D calls it "explosive."
Listen to "Deal Wiv It" below!
MURA MASA-R.Y.C
1. R.Y.C
2. No Hope Generation
3. I Don't Think I Can Do This Again (with Clairo)
4. a meeting at an oak tree (with Ned Green)
5. Deal Wiv It (with Slowthai)
6. vicarious living anthem
7. In My Mind
8. Today (with Tirzah)
9. Live Like We're Dancing (with Georgia)
10.Teenage Headache Dreams (with Ellie Rowsell)
11. (nocturne for strings and a conversation)
MURA MASA LIVE
February 20
Alexandra Palace
London, UK
February 22
O2 Victoria Warehouse
Manchester, UK
February 27
Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
February 29
AFAS Live
Amsterdam,Netherlands
March 3
X-Tra
Zurich, Switzerland
March 5
Tonhalle
Munich, Germany
March 7
Columbiahalle
Berlin, Germany
March 10
Stodola
Warsaw, Poland
March 12
Vega
Copenhagen, Denmark
March 14edel-optics.de Arena
Hamburg, Germany
April 16
The Warfield
San Francisco, CA
April 22
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
April 23
Showbox Sodo
Seattle, WA
April 24
The Vogue
Vancouver, BC
April 28
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
April 29
The Rivera
Chicago, IL
May 1
Rebel
Toronto, ON
May 2
MTelus
Montreal, QC
May 3
House of Blues
Boston, MA
May 5
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
May 6
Filmore
Washington, DC
May 8
Brooklyn Steel
New York, NY