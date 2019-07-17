Mumford & Sons to Perform Exclusive Concert in the Hamptons for SiriusXM and Pandora

SiriusXM announced today that Mumford & Sons will perform an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners on Sunday, August 25 at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY. The intimate show will air live on SiriusXM's The Spectrum channel at 7:00 pm ET.

The special concert for SiriusXM and Pandora will feature Mumford & Sons performing signature songs from their career, as well as music from their most recent album Delta. The event will benefit USA Warrior Stories Inc. which helps connect veterans with each other.

"We really value the beauty of connecting with smaller audiences and going back to our roots, and it's great to have the opportunity to do both of these things," said Mumford & Sons.

"This series in the Hamptons has grown beyond our early expectations and we love what it has become: great artists playing this intimate, warm, eclectic venue to fans who can't believe they got a chance to get in, benefitting USA Warrior Stories Inc. It's a thrill this year to have Mumford & Sons play for SiriusXM and Pandora at The Stephen Talkhouse, in the midst of their North American stadium and arena tour," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "Our subscribers nationwide will hear an amazing show performed just for them from this critically-acclaimed, Grammy-winning band."

The private performance will air live on Sunday, August 25 at 7:00 pm ET on The Spectrum (ch. 28) on SiriusXM radios, the SiriusXM app and web player. Additionally the performance will rebroadcast on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel.

As part of the annual summertime The Stephen Talkhouse concert series, SiriusXM has presented special concerts at the famed Hamptons music venue with superstar artists like Coldplay and The Killers.

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers since July 3, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM + Pandora Present Mumford and Sons at The Stephen Talkhouse. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/Mumford . Pandora listeners can also enter for a chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM + Pandora Present Mumford and Sons at The Stephen Talkhouse. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/MumfordandSons.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to The Spectrum (ch. 28) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

For more information on Mumford & Sons, visit www.mumfordandsons.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories