Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter JHart Releases Highly Anticipated Single 'Us'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter, JHart, releases “Us,” his first single of 2024 out now. Known for his soulful vocals and emotive songwriting, JHart teased the track last week on Instagram with cover art that immediately captivated followers.

Co-written by JHart and Nick Ruth, and produced by D'Mile and Nick Ruth, “Us” opens with slow beats and soulful vocals, telling the story of finding peace in your partner amid life’s chaos. The lyrics resonate: 'Baby, my faith is shaken, I don't trust in many things. But I do believe in us, I believe in us. This soulful track is the perfect R&B summer song for a relaxing day in the sun.

“What I believe in is love, and for me this song is about finding solace amidst the chaos of what it means to be human in 2024. Finding peace in another person, a shared experience, a moment of comfort and understanding. Those moments, however fleeting, keep me believing in our potential to make it through the dark times,” shares JHart.

This release marks yet another milestone in a bustling year for JHart, building on the success of his 2023 EP, "The Wishing, The Wanting, The Longing." His relentless momentum continues with a string of successful collaborations, contributing to chart-topping hits such as "Kissing Strangers'' by Usher, “Mark My Words and “Company” (2x Platinum) by Justin Bieber, “Wasted Time” (Platinum) by Keith Urban, “Angel Baby” by Troye Sivan”, “The Loneliest” by Maneskin, "Something’s Gotta Give" by Camila Cabello, and” In the Morning" by Jennifer Lopez. JHart is not slowing down anytime soon.

Photo Credit: Cameron Driskell

