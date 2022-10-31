Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'

It's hard when you are the son of blues royalty. It's even harder when you are the son of Muddy Waters. No matter how hard you try, you're never going to be Muddy Waters. So, you have to forge your own path and build your own reputation with your own work. Mud Morganfield has done just that. This soft-spoken, humble man has grown into a giant talent in recent years. - Barry Kerzner, American Blues Scene

Portrait offers fourteen powerful numbers by Muddy Waters' eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by a constellation of first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters' final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.

All tracks have been remastered especially for this first Mud Morganfield album on Delmark Records. Unreleased tracks include a Mud Morganfield original, "Praise Him", as well a cover of the iconic tune "Good Morning Little School Girl".

Mud will celebrate the release of Portrait with a record release party at The Venue on December 23rd.

"Mud Morganfield has grown into a superstar on the blues circuit. Certainly, there will be comparisons to his dad, but that can be expected and rightly so. Mud comes as close to the Muddy experience as one can get. He will always pay tribute to his dad with the Chicago blues ensemble sound that Muddy created. But Mud was also brought up musically when soul, Motown and R&B ruled the world. Mud played bass and performed with bands playing the hits of that era. This, along with his blues pedigree, has influenced Mud's own songwriting skills, which are constantly evolving." - R I C K K R E H E R (Muddy Waters' last guitarist, and Mud's long-time current guitarist!)