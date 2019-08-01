Muddy Roots Music Fest 2019 Announces Final Lineup

The award-winning Muddy Roots Music Festival has announced its final lineup, a genre-defying list that will make punk, metal, roots music, and even some hip-hop fans squeal in unified delight. This year's event, which will take place from August 30th to September 1st in Cookeville, Tennessee, boasts sets from almost 80 bands, including appearances from MC50, the new incarnation of Wayne Kramer's MC5, and GZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame who will perform with a live band. The MC50 band includes Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Billy Gould (Faith No More), and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerilla). GZA's backing band is led by Ramsey Jones, older brother of the late ODB of the Wu-Tang Clan. John Garcia and Nick Oliveri, both formerly of KYUSS will appear with their respective new projects, along with legendary California punk band Face to Face, pioneering funky ska-punk outfit Fishbone, alt-country outlaws like Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Mike and The Moonpies, and roots stalwarts like Possessed By Paul James and The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band.

'Despite touring the US a few times, we have never really played a great deal of festivals there so we are really excited to be coming to Muddy Roots Festival," says Ben Ward, frontman of British metal band Orange Goblin. "The lineup is great and caters to every genre of music so whether you're into metal, punk, country, hip-hop or whatever, there is sure to be something to be excited about." This year, East Nashville's The Crying Wolf bar will bring their entire Splashville party--two large pools, many smaller pools, a tall slip n' slide, and a stage--to Muddy Roots 2019, all placed in view of the main stage, as well as a DJ/lounge tent sponsored by East Nashville bar Duke's, there will be an independent movie tent present, G'z BBQ of East Nashville will be onsite to serve brisket chili, ribs, turkey legs, and smoked cabbage to festivalgoers, and amongst the national and international bands set to perform, Muddy Roots has slated many Nashville bands to play. Nashville yoga instructors "Power Spell" will be hosting Metal Yoga classes onsite. That's right. Metal yoga.

This year, the Muddy Roots Music Festival celebrates its 10 year anniversary; founder Jason Galaz presents Muddy Roots events in the States and in Europe all year long, including vintage whiskey and wine train excursions in the Nashville area, the Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender, and Muddy Roots Music Festival Europe. The festivals have a tribal feel and garner support from other groups worldwide. Muddy Roots Europe staff will be in attendance to assist festivalgoers, a team from the Trapper Creek Festival in Alaska will be onsite to manage the festival's recycling operations, and staff from Nashville's Grace and Glory tattoo shop will be onhand for production and staffing. Some festival attendees even arrive a day early to assist with setup on the grounds.

"Jason does an amazing job handpicking the lineup every year from punk to roots to straight Americana Country so there is something for every type of string-style music enthusiast," says alt-country artist Charlie Overbey. "It's like a huge pot of the best badass gumbo ever cooked up, and every year he seems to make it even tastier." Tickets to the event are on sale now HERE. Full weekend passes include free camping, hot showers, camaraderie, and three full days of incredible music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You