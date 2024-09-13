Mt. Joy and Maren Morris Team Up on 'Highway Queen'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mt. Joy and Maren Morris come together for a rousing rendition of "Highway Queen," breathing exciting new life into the live favorite just as the band resumes their US tour after headlining Hollywood Bowl and two sold-out Red Rocks last month.



Written on the road by Mt. Joy frontman Matt Quinn, "Highway Queen" is an anthem for the ages about "being in love with someone you see yourself in," says Quinn who shares a life on the road with his wife who left her town in Brazil at 15 years old. "Living away from home corrals your demons in a specific way, you feel like the only way to outrun them is to keep moving, and it makes being home torturous." He continues. "It's something I struggle with, so I know it when I see it in someone else, especially someone I love."



GRAMMY winning artist Maren Morris adds "As a touring musician with a heart for the highway, this song felt like I was getting to lament to a lover about keeping up with me, literally and figuratively speaking. I never stay still for long and though I love my solitude and independence, I do hope one day I find that person who can bend with me. I'm such a fan of Mt. Joy, so them asking me to sing this verse made me so happy."



Starting tonight, Mt. Joy return to the road with their energetic live shows across North America, for a string of sold-out headlining shows, including stops at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden on September 28. For more information go HERE.



This summer saw the Philadelphia five-piece headline shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheater, as well as two shared headlining shows at Fenway Park with Noah Kahan. The band's undeniable musical prowess, live musicianship, and stage presence are steadily catapulting them to become household names, as they fast become one of America's most beloved live bands.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

9.13 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9.15 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9.17 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

9.18 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth

9.20 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

9.21 - Richmond, VA @ Iron Blossom

9.22 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

9.24 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

9.26 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9.28 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9.29 - Ocean City, MD @ Ocean' Calling

10.01 - Rochester, NY @ Gordon Field House, Rochester Institute of Technology

10.03 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Outdoors)

10.04 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Outdoors)

10.05 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Outdoors)

About Mt. Joy:

The Philadelphia and Los Angeles based band-Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]- take their name from the quiet and rural National Park in Southwest Pennsylvania, about four hours from their Philadelphia base. Forming in 2016, they made their mark two years later when their self-titled Mt. Joy (2018) debut album spun off platinum single "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio (Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay) and has eclipsed over 240 million streams across platforms. Their second album, Rearrange Us (2020) drew widespread critical raves, with title track gaining 92 million Spotify streams since the release.

Their third LP, Orange Blood (2022), came out of the pandemic and further cemented them with another #1, Lemon Tree, at AAA and a 70 date headline tour that sold over 180K tickets. Over the past five years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and earned acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Throughout their career, the band has performed at a variety of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo. Additionally, the band has performed on Stephen Colbert, CBS Morning, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan. Upcoming plans for 2024 include new music, live show, and world tour including shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and more.

About Maren Morris:

Maren Morris has broken boundaries, smashed records, and affirmed herself as a dynamic vocalist, prolific songwriter, and showstopping performer on her own terms. Among numerous accolades, she has garnered a GRAMMY Award, five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. She has earned dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications worldwide and tallied billions of streams. Her catalog encompasses a trio of acclaimed albums, namely HERO [2016], GIRL [2019], and Humble Quest [2022]. Speaking to her versatility, she's the rare force of nature equally suited to collaborating with Zedd on the 6x-platinum "The Middle" or duetting with everyone from Taylor Swift, Stevie Nicks, and Sheryl Crow to Teddy Swims, Hozier, and Jessie Murph on tracks. Beyond standout late-night television performances, she notably served as guest host for ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! Not to mention, she has sold out tours on multiple continents, gracing hallowed stages in the process.

Along the way, she also co-founded The Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. In September 2023, Maren shared The Bridge, an EP featuring "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here," and followed with a cover of Billy Idol's classic track "Dancing With Myself" in February 2024. She entered a bold new era with the release of her Intermission EP in August, which features "cut!" [feat. Julia Michaels] and the MUNA-produced and playful single "push me over". Maren, who describes Intermission as her "heart journey and gamut of emotions packaged into 5 songs", is always unapologetically herself - and it shows in this music and in what is next to come.

Comments