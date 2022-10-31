Moxy The Band Release New Single 'The Feeling Of Letting Go'

80s-esque indie pop trio Moxy The Band have shared their latest single, "The Feeling Of Letting Go." The track comes from the band's forthcoming debut album, Dream Feeling, which is set to be released November 11, 2022. Fans can pre-save Dream Feeling here and can watch the music video for "The Feeling Of Letting Go" now.

The band shares: "This song transports me back to a simpler time, watching my mother press play on her 80's jazzercise VHS, curled up near the speaker dreaming of what kind of music I would make when I was older."

Moxy The Band will be celebrating Dream Feeling with a special show on release day. Join the band in Sacramento at Bottle and Barlow on November 11th to hear songs from the new album live.

About Moxy The Band

Moxy the Band is the combined effort of songwriter/diva Amber DeLaRosa (Flourish, Amber DeLaRosa), virtuoso composer Michael Franzino (A Lot Like Birds, Sianvar), and producer/engineer Dryw Owens, with deep roots in the capital city of Sacramento, California.

The group's formation and songwriting finds its inspiration in adversity. Written in the midst of a life-altering epilepsy diagnosis and global pandemic, Dream Feeling is a survivor's reflection on the catastrophic loss of health, childhood, and even a child for whom the project was named.

DeLaRosa dances through each pulsating instrumental with her own lyrical stories of perseverance: "the process proved more difficult than I could imagine... and began to stand for holding onto the dream through the brutal, yet beautifully necessary lessons of life." Moxy the Band's debut record is a real-time account of finding creativity in hardship, all while laboring to build a state-of-the-art studio worthy of their first release.

Dream Feeling, to be released on November 11, 2022, represents a stylistic and creative leap into the unknown for each of its members. The sound moves listeners through the neon atmosphere of discos past, roaring arenas of rock nostalgia, and the computerized eclecticism of future pop.

Watch the new music video here: