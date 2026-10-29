Mothica Releases New Single "My Confession" via SharpTone Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mothica–the LA-based singer, performer, and visual artist McKenzie Ellis–has released her new single 'My Confession' via SharpTone Records, alongside a cinematic fantasy video directed by Micah Hamilton. The release follows this year's Somewhere In Between EP and sees Mothica continuing to explore her heaviest and loudest sonic terrain to date.

''My Confession' is one of those rare songs that fell out of the sky. I wrote it as a stream of consciousness, singing a seemingly endless amount of verses that just kept pouring out into my very crappy home recording setup,' McKenzie explains. 'Lyrically, it changes perspectives from me talking about my fans to talking about past relationships and then about my addiction. I brought my demo into the studio with producer Elliot Polokoff and co-writer Trever Stewart and we added a chorus that sums up the song: holding onto pain because it's comfortable. The lyric I am most proud of is: 'it's easier when I suffer / gives me reason to bite.' Sometimes being angry is easier than feeling grief or sadness. And I have sought out chaos because it's what I am used to. Who would I be if I finally learned my lesson?'

Mothica is confirmed to support Of Mice & Men at their upcoming California shows in Santa Ana and San Diego, before embarking on a UK and European tour in early 2027. The critically-acclaimed Somewhere In Between EP earned Mothica praise and support from Kerrang! (cover story), The Creative Independent (feature), Knotfest (She's With The Band podcast), Hit Parader, Spotify's All New Metal playlist, MARVIN, CBC Music, Metal Anarchy, and more. A remix for HEALTH arrived soon after, and in June she released the Somewhere In Between (mothicorp's lofi breakroom beats) EP, which saw the five original heavy and dynamic tracks remixed beyond recognition.

More new music and tour dates will soon be announced.

Mothica 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

11/19 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

01/30 - Manchester, UK - Academy

01/31 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

02/02 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

02/03 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

02/05 - Cardiff, UK - The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union

02/06 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

02/09 - Köln, DE - Die Kantine

02/10 - Berlin, DE - Hole44

02/11 - Hamburg, DE - Bahnhof Pauli

02/13 - Paris, FR - Backstage By The Mill

02/14 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Photo Credit: Ashley Von Helsing









Photo Credit: Ashley Von Helsing

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 10 Hrs 30 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone