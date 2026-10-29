Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Mothica Releases New Single "My Confession" via SharpTone Records
The LA-based artist McKenzie Ellis pairs the haunting single with a cinematic fantasy video directed by Micah Hamilton.
Mothica–the LA-based singer, performer, and visual artist McKenzie Ellis–has released her new single 'My Confession' via SharpTone Records, alongside a cinematic fantasy video directed by Micah Hamilton. The release follows this year's Somewhere In Between EP and sees Mothica continuing to explore her heaviest and loudest sonic terrain to date.
''My Confession' is one of those rare songs that fell out of the sky. I wrote it as a stream of consciousness, singing a seemingly endless amount of verses that just kept pouring out into my very crappy home recording setup,' McKenzie explains. 'Lyrically, it changes perspectives from me talking about my fans to talking about past relationships and then about my addiction. I brought my demo into the studio with producer Elliot Polokoff and co-writer Trever Stewart and we added a chorus that sums up the song: holding onto pain because it's comfortable. The lyric I am most proud of is: 'it's easier when I suffer / gives me reason to bite.' Sometimes being angry is easier than feeling grief or sadness. And I have sought out chaos because it's what I am used to. Who would I be if I finally learned my lesson?'
Mothica is confirmed to support Of Mice & Men at their upcoming California shows in Santa Ana and San Diego, before embarking on a UK and European tour in early 2027. The critically-acclaimed Somewhere In Between EP earned Mothica praise and support from Kerrang! (cover story), The Creative Independent (feature), Knotfest (She's With The Band podcast), Hit Parader, Spotify's All New Metal playlist, MARVIN, CBC Music, Metal Anarchy, and more. A remix for HEALTH arrived soon after, and in June she released the Somewhere In Between (mothicorp's lofi breakroom beats) EP, which saw the five original heavy and dynamic tracks remixed beyond recognition.
More new music and tour dates will soon be announced.
Mothica 2026 U.S. Tour Dates
11/19 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
01/30 - Manchester, UK - Academy
01/31 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
02/02 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
02/03 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
02/05 - Cardiff, UK - The Great Hall, Cardiff Uni Students Union
02/06 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
02/09 - Köln, DE - Die Kantine
02/10 - Berlin, DE - Hole44
02/11 - Hamburg, DE - Bahnhof Pauli
02/13 - Paris, FR - Backstage By The Mill
02/14 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
Photo Credit: Ashley Von Helsing
Photo Credit: Ashley Von Helsing
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode