Photos: Blind Channel Shares "Stars We See" Single Ahead of PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour

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Finnish modern metal outfit BLIND CHANNEL has released a new single, 'Stars We See,' the latest preview of their upcoming studio album, 'Painstream,' which transforms an existential crisis into a message of hope, reminding listeners that life's fleeting nature is what makes it meaningful.

Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu















'Stars We See' arrives with a music video made by Riivata Visuals.

The band comments: 'We're incredibly relieved and grateful to have our band back, and absolutely blown away by the response to the first new releases. 'Stars We See' is a sneak peek at the new soundscapes and themes we discovered during our break, and it represents the more hopeful side of the upcoming album. This track will undoubtedly make its way into the setlist of the 'Painstream Tour,' kicking off in November. We strongly recommend experiencing this new chapter live. Get your tickets, and we'll see you out there!'

'Painstream' is BLIND CHANNEL's sixth studio album, which will be out via Century Media on October 30th. The 12 new powerful tracks lead through the pain of growth, sharp self-reflection, and explosive energy.

On 'Painstream,' the band comments: 'In a world filled with uncertainty, conflict, and division, pain is one thing all humans share. Rather than separating us, 'Painstream' explores the idea that pain can unite us, reminding us of our common humanity. We examine pain from personal, societal, and existential perspectives, while also uncovering something unexpected: hope.'

'Painstream' will be available in the following formats:

Ltd. CD Digipak

Ltd. CD Digipak - The 500 Frames Edition (limited edition with 1 of 500 unique Polaroids, shot by the band)

Standard CD Jewelcase (US & Japanese versions)

Black LP

Ltd. Transp. Coke Bottle Green LP

Ltd. Black-White Marbled LP (Exclusively available at blindchannelofficial.com)

Digital Album

Tickets for BLIND CHANNEL's extensive 'Painstream' European headlining tour in early 2027 are now on sale.

Tracklist

1. Messiah

2. Youthanasia

3. Stars We See

4. Into The Void (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men)

5. Types Of Killing

6. Revolution: Now

7. Me Versus Me

8. Scapegoat

9. Villain In Your Story

10. Diana

11. No Encores In A Swan Song

12. Ache

Tour Dates

11/14 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall

11/18 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Club Quattro

11/19 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

02/09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

02/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater

02/11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

02/12 - Krakow, Poland @ Kwadrat

02/13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

02/14 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller

02/16 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

02/17 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City

02/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generale

02/19 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

02/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann

02/21 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp

02/23 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

02/25 - Bristol, England @ Thekla

02/26 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steelmill

02/27 - Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms

02/28 - Glasgow, England @ Garage

03/02 - Manchester, England @ Club Academy

03/03 - London, England @ Underworld

03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

03/06 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

03/07 - Bochum, Germany @ Zeche

03/08 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Band Lineup

Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Vocals

Joonas Porko – Guitar

Olli Matela – Bass

Tommi Lalli – Drums

Aleksi Kaunisvesi – Synths



Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu

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