Photos: Blind Channel Shares "Stars We See" Single Ahead of PAINSTREAM Album, EU/UK Tour
The music video, created by Riivata Visuals, accompanies the twelve-track album exploring shared human pain.
Finnish modern metal outfit BLIND CHANNEL has released a new single, 'Stars We See,' the latest preview of their upcoming studio album, 'Painstream,' which transforms an existential crisis into a message of hope, reminding listeners that life's fleeting nature is what makes it meaningful.
Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu
'Stars We See' arrives with a music video made by Riivata Visuals.
The band comments: 'We're incredibly relieved and grateful to have our band back, and absolutely blown away by the response to the first new releases. 'Stars We See' is a sneak peek at the new soundscapes and themes we discovered during our break, and it represents the more hopeful side of the upcoming album. This track will undoubtedly make its way into the setlist of the 'Painstream Tour,' kicking off in November. We strongly recommend experiencing this new chapter live. Get your tickets, and we'll see you out there!'
'Painstream' is BLIND CHANNEL's sixth studio album, which will be out via Century Media on October 30th. The 12 new powerful tracks lead through the pain of growth, sharp self-reflection, and explosive energy.
On 'Painstream,' the band comments: 'In a world filled with uncertainty, conflict, and division, pain is one thing all humans share. Rather than separating us, 'Painstream' explores the idea that pain can unite us, reminding us of our common humanity. We examine pain from personal, societal, and existential perspectives, while also uncovering something unexpected: hope.'
'Painstream' will be available in the following formats:
Ltd. CD Digipak
Ltd. CD Digipak - The 500 Frames Edition (limited edition with 1 of 500 unique Polaroids, shot by the band)
Standard CD Jewelcase (US & Japanese versions)
Black LP
Ltd. Transp. Coke Bottle Green LP
Ltd. Black-White Marbled LP (Exclusively available at blindchannelofficial.com)
Digital Album
Tickets for BLIND CHANNEL's extensive 'Painstream' European headlining tour in early 2027 are now on sale.
Tracklist
1. Messiah
2. Youthanasia
3. Stars We See
4. Into The Void (feat. Aaron Pauley of Of Mice & Men)
5. Types Of Killing
6. Revolution: Now
7. Me Versus Me
8. Scapegoat
9. Villain In Your Story
10. Diana
12. Ache
Tour Dates
11/14 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall
11/18 - Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Club Quattro
11/19 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
02/09 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle
02/10 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater
02/11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima
02/12 - Krakow, Poland @ Kwadrat
02/13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe
02/14 - Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller
02/16 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
02/17 - Vienna, Austria @ Simm City
02/18 - Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generale
02/19 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
02/20 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Im Wizemann
02/21 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
02/23 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
02/25 - Bristol, England @ Thekla
02/26 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steelmill
02/27 - Nottingham, England @ Rescue Rooms
02/28 - Glasgow, England @ Garage
03/02 - Manchester, England @ Club Academy
03/03 - London, England @ Underworld
03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa
03/06 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
03/07 - Bochum, Germany @ Zeche
03/08 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Band Lineup
Niko Vilhelm Moilanen – Vocals
Joonas Porko – Guitar
Olli Matela – Bass
Tommi Lalli – Drums
Aleksi Kaunisvesi – Synths
Photo Credit: Aslak Junttu