Morgan Wade Announces UK & Ireland Acoustic Headline Tour

Morgan Wade has announced the 'Crossing State Lines (And Oceans!)' acoustic headline tour for May 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Fan pre-sales for all dates will begin tomorrow Jan (25th) at 10:00 a.m. local venue time. Visit here for additional information.

Kicking off early May in the US, the tour will hit the UK and Ireland for five-dates starting May 16th at Glasgow's Old Fruitmarket and finishing at Whelan's, Dublin on May 24th. Morgan will also play the inaugural Highways Festival at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 20th.

The shows see the alternative country star returning to the UK following the overwhelming demand for her first headline tour, which last year saw her sell out venues across the UK and Europe including two nights at The Garage in London.

Morgan is about to embark on her first headline tour of the US next month, the 'No Signs Of Slowing Down' tour will see her play 32 dates which are already sold out, with eight of the shows moved to larger venues.

Morgan Wade has made her distinct mark with her debut album Reckless, released in 2021, it has propelled her to become the most exciting new artist to break out of country music in recent times. It topped Rolling Stone Country's Best Country and Americana Albums list, became Radio 2's Album Of The Week, and the tearaway single 'Wilder Days' became an A-List mainstay at the station. Morgan was also one of the most played artists of 2022 on Absolute Radio.

She has received a number of coveted accolades including the likes of Amazon Music's Artists To Watch 2022, Pandora's Artists To Watch 2022 and many more. The latest in her enviable list of achievements has seen her become a Forbes 30 under 30 honouree for 2023.

With the vast critical praise that precedes her, Morgan Wade is not putting the brakes on in 2023. She is destined to capture even more hearts this year and her full tour dates can be found below:

CROSSING STATE LINES (AND OCEANS!) ACOUSTIC TOUR

May 2 / Harvester Performance Center / Rocky Mount, VA

May 4 / Troy Savings Bank Music Hall / Troy, NY

May 5 / Tarrytown Music Hall / Tarrytown, NY

May 7 / The Paramount Theater / Charlottesville, VA

May 8 / The Carolina Theatre of Durham - Fletcher Hall / Durham, NC

May 9 / Mountain Arts Center / Prestonsburg, KY

May 10 / Rick's Café / Starkville, MS

May 16 / Old Fruitmarket / Glasgow, U.K.

May 18 / Barbican / York, U.K.

May 19 / Olympia / Liverpool, U.K.

May 20 / Royal Albert Hall / London, U.K.

May 22 / Trinity Centre / Bristol, U.K.

May 24 / Whelan's / Dublin, IE

NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR

Feb. 21 / 9:30 Club / Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUT

Feb. 22 / Headliners Music Hall / Louisville, KY - SOLD OUT

Feb. 24 / Headliners Music Hall / Louisville, KY - SOLD OUT

Feb. 25 / Newport Music Hall / Columbus, OH - SOLD OUT

Feb. 26 / 9:30 Club / Washington, D.C. - SOLD OUT

Feb. 27 / Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY - SOLD OUT

March 1 / Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY - SOLD OUT

March 2 / Royale / Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

March 3 / World Cafe Live / Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

March 4 / Agora Theater & Ballroom / Cleveland, OH

March 5 / El Club / Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

March 7 / Hi-Fi / Indianapolis, IN - SOLD OUT

March 8 / The Sylvee / Madison, WI

March 10 / Joe's Live / Rosemont, IL - SOLD OUT

March 11 / First Avenue / Minneapolis, MN

March 12 / Wooly's / Des Moines, IA - SOLD OUT

March 14 / Mission Ballroom / Denver, CO

March 15 / The Commonwealth Room / Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

March 17 / The Coop / Columbia Falls, MT - SOLD OUT

March 18 / The Neptune Theatre / Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

March 19 / Revolution Hall / Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

March 21 / The Fillmore / San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

March 23 / Troubadour / Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

March 24 / BarrelHouse Brewing Co / Paso Robles, CA - SOLD OUT

March 25 / Lobero Theatre / Santa Barbara, CA

March 26 / Crescent Ballroom / Phoenix, AZ - SOLD OUT

March 28 / Meow Wolf / Santa Fe, NM - SOLD OUT

March 30 / Heights Theater / Houston, TX - SOLD OUT

March 31 / Historic Scoot Inn / Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

April 1 / The Kessler Theater / Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT

April 2 / Historic Scoot Inn / Austin, TX - SOLD OUT

April 6 / The Grey Eagle / Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

April 7 / Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

April 8 / Tabernacle / Atlanta, GA

April 13 / Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

April 14 / Buckhead Theatre / Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

April 15 / The Grey Eagle / Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

April 16 / The National / Richmond, VA - SOLD OUT

Morgan Wade didn't write to be a sensation, for critical acclaim or massive concert tours. She wrote to speak her truth, to save her own life - and perhaps throw a rope to others struggling with the weight of a world moving too fast, loves where you fall too hard and nights that, good or bad, seem to go on forever.

A Blue Ridge Mountain girl willing to put her whole truth out there as an artist without flinching - and as a performer who gives it all away onstage - Wade has a voice The FADER lauds is "like a jagged blade, sharp enough to draw blood but lustrous under the light" while The New York Times declares "she sounds like she's singing from the depths of history."

The old soul writer understands chaos, compulsion and letting go in a way most people will never experience; with her songs, she brings listeners inside the rollercoaster ride of euphoria, emptiness and exile with a soft touch and deep truth. With her unabashed debut album Reckless, she landed on various Best Album and Songs of 2021 rankings from TIME, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Stereogum, The FADER, Tennessean, Boston Globe, and more.

Produced by Jason Isbell + the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden and Paul Ebersold, the trio worked to create a song cycle that pulled the lean rock of Tom Petty through a modern take on country -- and achieved a No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Top 30 Countdown with debut single 'Wilder Days'.

Having reached country radio's Top 30 with the acoustic guitar-driven track, Reckless (Deluxe Edition), available now, expands the conversation with six additional tracks, including a scalding, heart beating read on Elvis' Presley's 'Suspicious Minds' and desperate 'The Night' - Wade's first release.