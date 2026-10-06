Morgan Garrett Releases New Single Honest Mistake via Julia's War

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Morgan Garrett has released a new single, 'Honest Mistake,' via Julia's War. The track marks his first new music since last year's The Mirror and his first for the label. As it lurches forth with a heavily distorted guitar and his Layne Staley-esque vocals, the song evolves into a rock triptych encompassing ominous piano runs, doomy bass tones, and a hushed and unsettling balladry. The track was produced by YHWH Nailgun guitarist Saguiv Rosenstock and features former Show Me the Body drummer Jackie McDermott, who also plays in Garrett's live band, with mastering by frequent collaborator Alex Nagle.

'I'm making myself clear with music that's more tangible, and getting my ideas across effectively as a result,' Garrett says of the song's construction. He continues, ''Honest Mistake' is my arena rock opus. Everything is nearly in tune, but the tuning doesn't matter. The instruments are huge yet still leave room for the nuance and detail of my voice and words to be heard. While writing it I felt like I was approaching some moment of finality in my life. The song is about uncertainty and the fear of looking back and reflecting.'

The video for 'Honest Mistake' was directed by Elenor Petry.

Morgan Garrett has spent the last several years carving out an increasingly singular lane, pairing jagged, unpredictable compositions with a voice that can move from an unvarnished baritone to metallic howls. His catalog includes the acclaimed Orange Milk releases Extreme Fantasy (2023) and Purity (2024), while extensive touring has found him sharing stages with fellow forward-thinkers including Pissed Jeans, Water From Your Eyes, and YHWH Nailgun, the latter of whom he is supporting on two select dates this fall.

The considerable road time has also begun to shape Garrett's approach to recording. 'In the midst of performing, the idea was to incorporate more of a live-band element into my music,' he explains. 'I was focusing more on developing songs with a bigger feel to them.' Today's single captures that shift in real time, retaining the volatility and unpredictability of Garrett's earlier work while pushing it toward something bigger, more physical and immediate.

Outside of music, Morgan Garrett works as a speech-language pathologist in a nursing home, an experience that has increasingly informed the way he approaches his own voice. 'How do you make sounds and utilize your voice?' he says. 'The training and experience has surely informed the artistry.' That curiosity can be heard in the contrast at the center of his work, where abrasive, disorienting instrumentation sits alongside vocals that have become increasingly direct and exposed.

Morgan Garrett tour dates

10/24 - Warehouse on Watts - Philadelphia, PA *

10/29 - Warsaw - New York City *

* = support for YHWH Nailgun

Photo Credit: Laura Brunisholz



Photo Credit: Laura Brunisholz

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