Truck Violence Share Live at the Windmill Video, Set North American Tour
The weathervane is my body, the band's second full-length LP, is out now via The Flenser.
Canada's Truck Violence howl through the harsh edges of hardcore and folk with an ending result that is both comforting and confrontational. Their second full length record — The weathervane is my body — is an attempt to answer, an attempt at conciliation through refusal. The album was released this summer on The Flenser and the band recently completed a UK/EU tour in support of it. Along the tour routing, Truck Violence performed at the Windmill in Brixton, London and the incendiary performance was captured by Luca Bailey. The live set has now arrived ahead of the band's extensive North American tour.
Rooted in the noise rock and post-hardcore traditions, and steeped in a DIY ethic that runs deep in Canadian underground culture, Truck Violence's The weathervane is my body is uncompromising in its refusal to be anything other than what it is: immediate, self-determined, and built entirely by the hands that imagined it.
Truck Violence will tour North America in September, October, November and December 2026 (tickets here), supporting Show Me the Body on select dates.
Truck Violence, live:
Sep 10 Burlington, VT — Foam Brewers
Sep 11 Littleton, NH — The Loading Dock
Sep 12 Elizabethtown, NY — Otis Mountain Get Down
Sep 13 Troy, NY — No Fun
Sep 15 Medford, MA — Deep Cuts
Sep 16 Queens, NY — Trans-Pecos
Sep 17 Washington, DC — Rhizome
Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA — Cousin Danny's
Sep 19 State College, PA — Manny's
Sep 21 Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Roboto Project
Sep 22 Chicago, IL — Not Not
Sep 23 Hamtramck, MI — The Sanctuary - The Crypt
Sep 24 Toronto, ON — Second Summer Festival
Sep 25 Montreal, QC — Pop Montreal Festival
Sep 27 Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater ^
Sep 28 Seattle, WA — El Corazon ^
Sep 29 Arcata, CA — Cal Poly Humboldt ^
Sep 30 San Francisco, CA — August Hall ^
Oct 01 Fresno, CA — Strummer's ^
Oct 03 Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre ^
Oct 04 Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater ^
Oct 07 Austin, TX — Mohawk ^
Oct 09 Birmingham, AL — Workplay ^
Oct 10 Atlanta, GA — Terminal West ^
Oct 11 Richmond, VA — The Broadberry ^
Nov 13 Vancouver, BC — The Cobalt
Nov 14 Victoria, BC — Vic West Community Centre
Nov 15 Kelowna, BC — Jackknife
Nov 17 Calgary, AB — The Palomino
Nov 18 Edmonton, AB — The Buckingham
Nov 19 Saskatoon, SK — Black Cat
Nov 20 Regina, SK — The Exchange
Nov 21 Winnipeg, MB — The Handsome Daughter
Nov 25 Sudbury, ON — Townehouse Tavern
Nov 26 Hamilton, ON — Mills Hardware
Nov 27 London, ON — Honey Dip
Dec 11 Trois-Rivières QC — Café Bar Zénob
Dec 12 Quebec City, QC — Le Pantoum
^ with Show Me the Body
Tracklist
My dog would f the air
Jaundiced and reaching for a mother
Compelled by Christy
House caught fire
New Jesus
Your name, It's walking
Stomach as a tower and the globules descending
Gerard, be quiet
Kindly, wash yourself
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick | Hi-res here
Photo Credit: Steve Gullick | Hi-res here