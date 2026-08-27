Truck Violence Share Live at the Windmill Video, Set North American Tour

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Canada's Truck Violence howl through the harsh edges of hardcore and folk with an ending result that is both comforting and confrontational. Their second full length record — The weathervane is my body — is an attempt to answer, an attempt at conciliation through refusal. The album was released this summer on The Flenser and the band recently completed a UK/EU tour in support of it. Along the tour routing, Truck Violence performed at the Windmill in Brixton, London and the incendiary performance was captured by Luca Bailey. The live set has now arrived ahead of the band's extensive North American tour.

Rooted in the noise rock and post-hardcore traditions, and steeped in a DIY ethic that runs deep in Canadian underground culture, Truck Violence's The weathervane is my body is uncompromising in its refusal to be anything other than what it is: immediate, self-determined, and built entirely by the hands that imagined it.

Truck Violence will tour North America in September, October, November and December 2026 (tickets here), supporting Show Me the Body on select dates.

Truck Violence, live:

Sep 10 Burlington, VT — Foam Brewers

Sep 11 Littleton, NH — The Loading Dock

Sep 12 Elizabethtown, NY — Otis Mountain Get Down

Sep 13 Troy, NY — No Fun

Sep 15 Medford, MA — Deep Cuts

Sep 16 Queens, NY — Trans-Pecos

Sep 17 Washington, DC — Rhizome

Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA — Cousin Danny's

Sep 19 State College, PA — Manny's

Sep 21 Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Roboto Project

Sep 22 Chicago, IL — Not Not

Sep 23 Hamtramck, MI — The Sanctuary - The Crypt

Sep 24 Toronto, ON — Second Summer Festival

Sep 25 Montreal, QC — Pop Montreal Festival

Sep 27 Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theater ^

Sep 28 Seattle, WA — El Corazon ^

Sep 29 Arcata, CA — Cal Poly Humboldt ^

Sep 30 San Francisco, CA — August Hall ^

Oct 01 Fresno, CA — Strummer's ^

Oct 03 Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda Theatre ^

Oct 04 Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater ^

Oct 07 Austin, TX — Mohawk ^

Oct 09 Birmingham, AL — Workplay ^

Oct 10 Atlanta, GA — Terminal West ^

Oct 11 Richmond, VA — The Broadberry ^

Nov 13 Vancouver, BC — The Cobalt

Nov 14 Victoria, BC — Vic West Community Centre

Nov 15 Kelowna, BC — Jackknife

Nov 17 Calgary, AB — The Palomino

Nov 18 Edmonton, AB — The Buckingham

Nov 19 Saskatoon, SK — Black Cat

Nov 20 Regina, SK — The Exchange

Nov 21 Winnipeg, MB — The Handsome Daughter

Nov 25 Sudbury, ON — Townehouse Tavern

Nov 26 Hamilton, ON — Mills Hardware

Nov 27 London, ON — Honey Dip

Dec 11 Trois-Rivières QC — Café Bar Zénob

Dec 12 Quebec City, QC — Le Pantoum

^ with Show Me the Body

Tracklist

My dog would f the air

Jaundiced and reaching for a mother

Compelled by Christy

House caught fire

New Jesus

Your name, It's walking

Stomach as a tower and the globules descending

Gerard, be quiet

Kindly, wash yourself

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick | Hi-res here



Photo Credit: Steve Gullick | Hi-res here

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