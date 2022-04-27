Moore Kismet Announces Pride In The Park Ahead of Debut Album

Following their first ever Coachella set, Moore Kismet announces Pride In The Park in Chicago on June 26th which will coincide with the release of their debut album UNIVERSE that same month.

Additionally, the 17 year old wunderkind made headlines in the LA Daily News "This local teen lit up the Do LaB stage Friday, the night before prom".

Moore Kismet's festival season is far from over with major plays in the works including Tecate Emblema, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Tomorrowland, Sunset Music Festival & more.

Confirmed Moore Kismet Tour Dates

5/13 @ Tecate Emblema Festival in Mexico City, MX

5/22 @ Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, NV

5/28 @ Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL

5/29 @ Sunset Music Festival in Tampa, FL

6/10 @ Camp Nowhere in Austin, TX

6/11 @ Camp Nowhere in Dallas, TX

6/17 - 6/18 @ Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN

6/19 @ Beyond Wonderland in George, WA

6/23 @ Electric Forest in Rothbury, MI

6/26 @ Pride In The Park in Chicago, IL

7/9 @ FVDED in the Park in Holland Park, BC

7/16 @ Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium

7/17 @ Lollapalooza Paris in Paris, France

9/3 @ Electric Zoo in New York, NY