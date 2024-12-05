Moonchild Sanelly Releases Breakup Anthem 'To Kill A Single Girl (Tequila)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off her performance on Later... with Jools Holland, Moonchild Sanelly has shared “To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila).” The song from the South African ghetto-funk artist – who has previously collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Gorillaz, Steve Aoki and more – is the latest single from her forthcoming studio album, Full Moon – produced by Johan Hugo (Self Esteem, MIA, Kano) and out January 10 via Transgressive Records.

“To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila)” is a break up song with tequila and exhibits Sanelly’s wordplay and lyrical prowess, as well as the sense of humour she brings to even the most serious of subjects. “I had to let go,” noted Moonchild. “I’m always truthful but I had unnecessary thorns when it came to my truth, it was potentially ruining my relationships.” The track comes with a video directed by Jesse Roth, filmed in London during a stop on her recent whirlwind UK club tour.

Full Moon is the third studio album from the self-described musical shapeshifter. Recorded in Malawi, the UK and Sweden, it is a collection of 12 tracks showcasing Sanelly’s unique sonic fingerprint, joyous attitude, distinctive vocals and genre-bending hit-making prowess. Full Moon’s club-ready beats oscillate between electronic, afro-punk, edgy-pop, kwaito, and hip-hop sensibilities. Moonchild will take her incomparably joyous live show on the road next year with a 2025 headline tour of the UK and Ireland. See below for a full list of all tour dates, plus tickets and information here.

Moonchild kicked off her return in May with the release of first single and “audacious anthem” [Clash] “Scrambled Eggs,” with two further singles “Sweet & Savage” - which premiered with an exclusive show for COLORSxSTUDIOS - and the “infectiously tongue-in-cheek hit” [DIY] “Big Booty” lighting up the crowds at festivals across Europe, including ten shows at Glastonbury alone. Album track “Gwara Gwara” has been included on the EA Sports FC25 Soundtrack, listen HERE. Her recent single “Do My Dance” was hailed by OkayAfrica as "a burst of unfiltered raunch, as is customary of Sanelly. Over electronic production that switches from sugary on the hook to metallic on the verses, Sanelly raps and sings of her constant drive to be autonomous and seek pleasure at every turn."

This summer also saw the release of “Big Man,” a collaboration with the acclaimed artist Self Esteem which was hailed a Song of the Summer 2024 by The Guardian, a track which saw the “alt-pop future superstars” team up for “a big, buoyant, ball-buster…”; as well as “Mad (ft. Moonchild Sanelly)” which saw her join creative forces with Steve Aoki, and most recently “Streets Is Calling” with Ezra Collective and M.anifest.

Comments