Moon River Music Festival Returns to Chattanooga's Coolidge Park

Moon River Music Festival is thrilled to announce its return to Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park on September 12 & 13th, 2020. Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors in partnership with AC Entertainment, the festival is now in its sixth year of existence and third in Chattanooga after outgrowing its previous home at Memphis' storied Levitt Shell. They have also shared that the full 2020 lineup is set to be revealed on Tuesday, February 11th at 10AM EST.

Both the 2018 and 2019 installments of Moon River Music Festival sold out in less than 24 hours. This year, for the first time, the festival is offering a pre-sale ahead of the lineup reveal at a special price for fans who want to lock down their spot at what's sure to be another unforgettable weekend of music overlooking the Tennessee River at Coolidge Park this fall. Tickets are limited and start at $130 for Weekend General Admission beginning Thursday, February 6th at 10AM EST through Monday, February 10th at 11:59PM EST or while supplies last. VIP Weekend Passes will also be available during this special pre-sale.

All remaining tickets will go on-sale Thursday, February 13th at 10AM EST after the full lineup announcements are made. Please visit www.moonriverfestival.com for all ticketing info.

2019 marked the festival's highest attendance, with more than 24,000 festival-goers at Coolidge Park over Saturday and Sunday. Last year's outstanding lineup featured Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit who headlined Saturday's line-up that also included St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Moon Taxi, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Josh Ritter, The New Respects, Lady Wray, The Oh Hellos, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, and Devon Gilfillian and recent Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile who closed out Sunday's line-up that featured The Lone Bellow, Goodbye Road (Feat. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, JOHNNYSWIM, Penny & Sparrow), Rayland Baxter, The Wood Brothers, Cedric Burnside, The Suffers, The Band Camino, Birdtalker, and The Brook & The Bluff.

The weekend closed with an incredible moment as Brandi Carlile invited festival founder Drew Holcomb to join her on stage along with The Lone Bellow for a stirring rendition of John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery."

Stay tuned for 2020's lineup announcement coming next Tuesday, February 11th at 10AM ET and for the most up to date information or to purchase pre-sale tickets starting Thursday, February 6th, please visit www.moonriverfest.com.

Photo Credit: Nathan Zucker





