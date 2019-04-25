Moogfest Releases Full Free Programming Schedule Featuring Questlove

Moogfest 2019 releases its full free programming schedule featuring Questlove, RP Boo, Suzi Analogue, and Mez, and announces special local ticket prices on sale now. Tickets for locals in the Triangle region with valid ID will be priced at $200 and are available HERE. Student full weekend special discounted passes are on sale now at $149 HERE. The free programming will take place at the American Tobacco Campus (ATC) Cage, Quarterhorse, and Full Frame Theatre.

The free programming kicks off on Thursday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Quarterhorse with a DJ trifecta featuring Mamis and the Papis, the Conjure and Party Illegal, all of whom are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of DJ culture in inclusive directions that embrace womxn, LGBTQIA+ communities, and people of color. The festivities at Quarterhorse continue Friday 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Micromachines featuring a crew of micro-gadget wielding artists.

On Saturday, the beloved Modular on the Spot picnic starts the party at 11:30 am. Questlove takes over from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm, followed by footwork originator RP Boo from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, beat maker and songwriter Suzi Analogue from 7:15 pm to 8:15 pm, with Raleigh rapper Mez wrapping things up from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The ATC Cage will also host the workshop, Digital Making Playground presented by NCSU Libraries with David Woodbury and Adam Rogers from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.



Saturday will feature a screening and discussion of What is Democracy? by Astra Taylor at the Full Frame Theatre from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Topics discussed in the film and panel include: Who gets to participate in democracy? What is freedom? Can democracy even exist in an era of concentrated wealth? How can the people reclaim the power that is supposed to be theirs? Half of the tickets for the screening will be offered for free on a first come, first served basis.

Free programming at Quarterhorse concludes on Saturday with beat maker collective Raund Haus and Raleigh-based company Erogenous Tones who will present their visual synth STRUCTURE, for a journey into visual synthesis.



For more information and to purchase tickets visit Moogfest.com.

General Admission $249

This pass grants you access to all festival venues for performances and conference programming: conversations, workshops, and installations. Workshops are available via limited-capacity RSVP (Engineer and VIP Moogerfooger festival passholders receive first priority on a limited basis).

VIP $499

This pass grants you priority access to select festival venues, exclusive events, lounge with complimentary snacks and beverages, an exclusive Moogfest gift bag, and more. Workshops are available via limited-capacity RSVP. (Engineer and VIP Moogerfooger festival passholders receive first priority on a limited basis.)

Engineer $1500

This two-day synth-building workshop, led by Moog engineers, invites a select group of enthusiasts to build their very own unreleased Moog analog synthesizer. The workshop is conducted in two, multi-hour sessions. No experience necessary, but basic soldering knowledge is recommended. Participants in the Engineering workshop also receive priority access to select festival venues, exclusive events, lounge with complimentary snacks & beverage, an exclusive Moogfest gift bag, and more. Workshops are available via capacity-limited RSVP. Engineer Festival Pass holders receive first priority selection on a limited basis. Engineer Festival Passes available for a limited time, while supplies last. Scheduling of Engineer Workshops are prioritized by the order of purchase.





