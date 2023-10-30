Mood Hut Welcomes Cousin to the Label With New EP

The new EP will be released on November 17.

Oct. 30, 2023

Mood Hut Welcomes Cousin to the Label With New EP

Cousin, the solo project of Australian artist Jackson Fester, explores surreal sonic landscapes, blending spacious atmospherics, subterranean bass, and rhythmic hypnotism.

Hailing from Sydney, Cousin infuses his music with the vibrancy of local flora, captivating audiences across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia with his versatile performances.

In a breakout year, Cousin released acclaimed EPs, including 'Rosie // On2' on his own Moonshoe Records, which explores darker tones, and the 'Fifth Wall EP' on UK’s Well Street Records, showcasing lush broken beats and atmospheric textures.

Collaborating with his brother Ben Fester, Cousin contributed to the spectral dub tech house of the ‘Unsolicited Joints LP’ on Butter Sessions. He also explored live improvisations on ‘With the Birds’ with the band Posm, fusing electronica and organic instruments for a contemplative experience.

Cousin's captivating sets have graced stages at notable festivals and events, including Hopkins Creek Festival, Inner Varnikka Festival, Mode Festival, Freedom Time Festival, and Polyrhythm Festival. He has also shared billing with esteemed artists like Larry Heard, Leon Vynehall, Peach, Central, DJ Sports, Moxie, Ramzi, DJ Plead, and more.

Cousin's remarkable discography and dedication solidify him as a trendsetter in ambient techno and electronic music. Whether DJing a teeming warehouse party or conjuring up a mesmerizing live set, Cousin’s versatility as an artist and fluency in navigating across different energy levels comes from a place of unrestrained imagination and otherworldly inspiration.

Listen to their single here:



