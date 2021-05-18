Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents City Morgue

Monster Energy has tapped New York-based Rap/Rock group City Morgue to headline the next iteration of the long-running Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. The 20-city run will not only offer ZillaKami and SosMula the chance to reconnect with live audiences across the country; it will also allow the chart-topping duo an opportunity to introduce fans to new music. Set to kick off in Philadelphia on September 30, 2021, City Morgue's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour run will come on the heels of the group's third album VOL. 3: BOTTOM OF THE BARREL, due soon.

City Morgue has gathered hundreds of millions of streams, views, and sold-out shows, infiltrating the culture with each subsequent release. Both of their studio albums topped the Billboard and Apple Music Rock Charts, garnering over 195M global streams. With the 2020 release of their TOXIC BOOGALOO EP, the duo landed on #9 on the Top Album Sales Chart, #5 on the Alternative Albums Chart, and #13 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. They've notably joined forces with everyone from Denzel Curry to IDK, dropped high-profile merch collaborations with VLONE and Bravado, and average over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

"Ready to hit the road with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour!! Look out for VOL. 3: BOTTOM OF THE BARREL, our next tape dropping soon. Shout out to all our fans, morgue for life!" the duo states.

Following the Philly opener, City Morgue will go coast to coast and back again, with stops in major U.S. cities including Detroit, Chicago, Denver, LA, Atlanta - before bringing the tour home for a finale in New York City on October 30. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local in all markets. (See the full schedule below).

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour: City Morgue

Thursday, September 30 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 2 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

Sunday, October 3 Chicago, IL Avondale Music Hall

Tuesday, October 5 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Thursday, October 7 Lawrence, KS The Granada

Friday, October 8 Denver, CO Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Monday, October 11 Seattle, WA The Showbox

Tuesday, October 12 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

Thursday, October 14 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

Friday, October 15 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater

Saturday, October 16 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Tuesday, October 19 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live

Wednesday, October 20 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

Thursday, October 21 Dallas, TX Trees

Friday, October 22 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Tuesday, October 26 Atlanta, GA Heaven at The Masquerade

Wednesday, October 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground at The Fillmore Charlotte

Friday, October 29 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday, October 30 New York, NY Irving Plaza

ABOUT CITY MORGUE

City Morgue brings the danger back to rap and rock. Since 2017, the New York duo-ZillaKami and SosMula-have gathered hundreds of millions of streams and views, sold-out shows, and infiltrated the culture with each subsequent release. Following their game-changing 2018 debut, CITY MORGUE VOL. 1: HELL OR HIGH WATER, they rushed to the top of the charts with CITY MORGUE VOL. 2: AS GOOD AS DEAD capturing the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top Rock Album Chart and Apple Music Rock Album Chart. The project, executive produced by the legendary Mike Dean, also garnered the #3 Billboard Top Album Sales and top 20 on the Billboard 200 Chart with over 195M global streams. On its heels, the 2020 TOXIC BOOGALOO EP clinched #9 on the Top Albums Sales Chart. They've also notably joined forces with everyone from Denzel Curry to IDK and have received praise from the likes of Complex, Pitchfork, Mass Appeal, Stereogum, Revolver, and many more. Between forthcoming solo releases, the two most malevolent villains in music will return for City Morgue's third full-length album-due soon. You've been warned.