Molly Tuttle Shares New Video For LIGHT CAME IN (POWER WENT OUT)

Molly Tuttle has shared the official music video for "Light Came In (Power Went Out)" from her debut album WHEN YOU'RE READY (Compass Records). Filmed in Nashville, TN, the "Light Came In (Power Went Out)" video was directed by Jason Lee Denton. Graced with a clear, true voice and a keen melodic sense, Tuttle has become a word-of-mouth sensation for her incredible flatpicking guitar technique and exhilarating live performances. Tuttle was named "Instrumentalist of the Year'" at the 2018 Americana Music Awards solely on the strength of her debut EP, RISE, and is also a two-time winner of the IBMA's "Guitar Player of the Year" award.

Tuttle began performing at a young age as part of a family bluegrass band with her father and brothers and moved to Nashville four years ago, broadening her musical tastes and building her musical community. Now fronting her own band, she continues to break boundaries and garner the respect of her peers, while selling out shows both here and in the UK. With WHEN YOU'RE READY, Tuttle gets to make the album she always dreamed of making, with a collection of genre-defying, personal songs that prove that she's more than just a virtuoso. Recorded in Nashville with producer Ryan Hewitt (The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers), WHEN YOU'RE READY is the perfect introduction to her astonishing range and versatility and establishes Tuttle as an artist with a long and exciting career ahead of her.

Following packed performances at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival and legendary venues across the country, Tuttle continues her North American tour through August, including such highlights as Newport Folk Festival, Four Corners Folk Festival, and as an opener for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on August 23 in Auburn, AL and August 24 in Greenville, SC.

July

12 - Winnipeg Folk Festival - Winnipeg, MB

17 - The Red Room @ Cafe 939 - Boston, MA

18 - Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - Oak Hill, NY

19 - The Soundry - Columbia, MD

20 - Lime Kiln Theater - Lexington, VA

21 - Mountain Stage @ Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH *with John Paul White

28 - Newport Folk Festival - Newport, RI *with Billy Strings

August

18 - 3rd and Lindsley- Nashville, TN

22 - Songbirds South - Chattanooga, TN

23 - Auburn University Amphitheater - Auburn, AL *opening for Jason Isbell

24 - Peace Center - Greenville, SC *opening for Jason Isbell

25 - Pisgah Brewing Company - Black Mountain, NC *with Old Crow Medicine Show

30 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

31 - Four Corners Folk Festival - Pagosa Springs, CO

September

1 - Copper Country Music Festival - Copper Mountain, CO

12 - AmericanaFest - Nashville, TN

22 - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

27 - Wide Open Bluegrass Festival - Raleigh, NC

October

12 - Out On The Weekend 2019 - Williamstown, Australia

27 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

29 - Bush Hall - London, UK

30 - St. Barnabas Church - Oxford, UK

31 - The Haunt - Brighton, UK

November

4 - Paradiso Noord - Amsterdam, NL





