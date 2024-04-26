Babehoven Release New Album 'Water's Here In You' & Share Video For 'My Best Friends Needs'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Babehoven has released their gorgeous new album, Water’s Here In You, via Double Double Whammy.

The album continues the thread of the band’s sonic DNA—blending hyper-melodic indie and folk rock with shades of shoegaze and the occasional nod toward country—but what sets it apart from previous releases is the nature of the collaboration at its core. For the first time, Albert—who has operated as instrumentalist, producer, and engineer on past releases—joins forces with Bon as a songwriter, lending new depths to their musical partnership. It’s a fruitful collaboration that has led the duo to new and surprising chord choices and song structures, resulting in a collection of their biggest-sounding material to date, as exemplified by the album’s singles “Birdseye,” “Lightness Is Loud,” and “Ella’s From Somewhere Else.” The songs unfold like fractals—often cyclical and spiraling outward from the center—with Bon’s lyrics and melodies cresting and compounding over Albert’s harmonic bedrock.

To celebrate the album’s release, Babehoven has shared a video for album standout “My Best Friend Needs,” directed by Richard Orofino and Pearl Dickson of the band Sex Week. "We had a lot of fun making the ‘Best Friend Needs’ video with Richard and Pearl. We were all able to go into full, creative, play-time mode thinking up a world where Ryan and I are best friends doing everything together. We play drums together, we chop wood together, we light a huge bonfire together as a nod to the album artwork. We chose the album title from a lyric in this song: ‘water's here in you, it is here in me too,’ which is a lyric that synthesizes much of what this album is about: even in the midst of the fires of life, we can find the water within ourselves and within each other to cool us down, to refresh us, to carry on," says Maya Bon of the song and video.

Babehoven is hitting the road in support of Water’s Here In You this spring and summer on tours that includes dates with Wednesday, Greg Mendez, Horse Jumper of Love and more. All dates below.

Tour Dates:

5/6: Washington DC - DC9 ❁

5/7: Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right ~

5/8: Boston, MA - Rockwood %

5/10: Montreal, QC - La Sotterenea ^

5/11: Toronto, ON - The Baby G ^

5/13: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club ^ ∞

5/14: Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry ^

5/15: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village ^ ∞

5/16: Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups ^

5/17: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe ^

5/18: Philadelphia PA - Johnny Brenda's ^

6/8: Phoenix, AZ - Linger Longer Lounge *

6/9: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

6/10: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

6/12: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

6/13: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

6/14: Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

6/30: Burlington, VT - Foam +

7/1: Portsmouth, NH - 3s Artspace &

7/2: Portland, ME - Space +

8/6: Troy, NY - No Fun #

❁ w/ Grocer and Aunt Katrina

~ w/ Knifeplay

% w/ Dimitri Giannopoulos (Horse Jumper of Love) and Hello Shark

^ w/ Greg Mendez

∞ w/ Mia Joy

* w/ Stephen Steinbrink

+ w/ Lily Seabird

& supporting Wednesday

# supporting Horse Jumper of Love

More About Water’s Here In You:

One night in the winter of 2022, Maya Bon and Ryan Albert—the duo behind Hudson Valley-based band Babehoven—were hunkered down at home to watch the snow. They turned their living room furniture around to face the window and lit candles around the house, the glow lapping at the dark. It was a moment that felt lit from within, cozy and transcendent, as they witnessed the blue world together.

It’s this image that shines at the heart of the band’s latest full-length album, Water’s Here In You—a tender light gleaming in the darkest part of the year, the warmth of home and companionship offering refuge from the cold. Across twelve varied and meticulous tracks, Babehoven offers their take on finding connection, groundedness, and growth in what we all carry within us.

The phrase that became the album title appears in the song “My Best Friend Needs,” written in the aftermath of a friend’s car accident: “Water’s here in you / it is here in me too. / It’s the blue lines dancing through you,” Bon sings. It’s the kind of delicate wisdom that a friend might give in a time of need, a reminder of our innate power and ability to move through intensity. “I felt that it encapsulated the meaning of loving through the pain, of seeing into the core of someone,” Bon explains. “I pictured the blue veins of the human body; how in some ways, they mimic the blue veins of water flowing across the earth. No matter how ferociously the fires of life may burn, we carry the water within us.”

Bon takes daily walks around the Hudson Valley area, wandering down trails through meadows and woods. Having grown up in Topanga Canyon, California, she’s no stranger to pastoral environments, and this proximity to the natural world filters into her lyrics, which extol both the beauty and increasing instability of her environs. These themes trace back to her passion for environmental and human rights issues, “especially when it comes to existential dread and confusion about how to live in times of such precarity.” Throughout Water’s Here In You, she uncovers moments of wonder and revelation amidst the dread, steeped in a desire to create home. Across these songs, human and natural forms coalesce, evoking a sense of the numinous. On “Lightness is Loud,” she invokes elements of flora and fauna—the coral and the snake—that curl inside her as an emblem of tenderness and protection. And on “Ella’s From Somewhere Else,” she references the metaphysical—“I am porous”—in what feels like a nod to Emerson’s “transparent eyeball”: in observing nature, we become it.

With Water’s Here In You, Babehoven has crafted something intricate and memorable, their own Spiral Jetty of melody and sound—built from the darkness of mud and the sparkle of salt—with lyrics that feel embedded in the land. The album is a rallying cry for camaraderie in the face of life’s challenges, resonating like a divining rod leading us to the source of our own strength: the water inside us, connecting us, nourishing us. It is an invitation, an offering, and a suggestion that we are at our best together. “We all need each other, especially now,” Bon says, reaching out a hand

Water’s Here In You Track List:

1. Birdseye

2. My Best Friend Needs

3. Dizzy Spin

4. Millenia

5. Lonely, Cold Seed

6. Chariot

7. Cherry

8. Lightness is Loud

9. Perfect

10. Rocket

11. Good to See You

12. Ella’s From Somewhere Else

Photo Credit: Wyndham Garnett

