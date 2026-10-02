Mollie Elizabeth to Release PEOPLE PLEASER EP, Tour Starts Nov. 3

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Mollie Elizabeth will release her new EP PEOPLE PLEASER on October 30 via Capitol Records. The follow-up to her acclaimed 2025 debut EP DIRTY BLONDE, which included the breakout hit 'Vegas Venetian,' the new suite of songs examines some of life's thorniest questions with all the charm, tension and dazzling eccentricity of a timeless fairy tale. PEOPLE PLEASER will include 'Run Rabbit,' which has amassed over 95 million combined global streams since its release in May 2026.

'I've always believed that even the most confusing and painful parts of life can still be beautiful and joyful and romantic in their own way,' says Mollie Elizabeth. 'I realized at a young age that I needed to look at the world through rose-colored glasses, and I truly think it saved my life. I want my music to create that feeling for other people and give them a space where they can experience beauty and wonder in a way they might not find in their everyday lives.'

Mollie Elizabeth shared a track from the forthcoming EP, 'Kiss The Ring' – a cabaret anthem for anyone whose childhood fantasies were met with grim realities. Mollie sings, 'If anyone deserves a crown and carriage first / It's all the girls like me / Call me majesty.' The song was produced by Joshua Murty, with score production by Kyle Daniel Gordon.

Raised on an isolated mountain in Washington state's Cascade Range, Mollie spent her childhood playing in the woods and listening to her parents' favorite artists – Rosemary Clooney, Doris Day and Connie Francis (mom), and The Zombies and The Kinks (dad). With a $12 microphone and a pink ukelele, she started making songs.

'We had a lot of struggles in my family, and being alone in nature was so grounding,' she recalls. 'I was a strange child and didn't fit in at school, so at recess I'd sneak off and talk to the birds—I loved Snow White, and really thought the birds were talking back.'

Mollie will launch her first-ever headline tour on November 3 at Joe's Pub in New York City. The sold-out run will include shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles (November 5) and London's Hoxton Hall (November 17).

In a recent feature, SPIN observed, 'The on-the-rise singer-songwriter makes music for the make believers, where fantasy trumps real life and there's a safe space to be yourself…heavy topics of trauma, self-image, and serious illness are given a light, campy touch as a means to provide a more accessible gateway to talk about them.' The piece went on to praise the 'retro swagger' of 'Puppet Show' and the 'thick air of jazzy noir' heard on 'Petty Crimes.'

View the official videos Mollie created for the three recent tracks, all included on PEOPLE PLEASER:

Mollie Elizabeth – Fall 2026 Headline Tour

11/3 – New York, NY – Joe's Pub – SOLD OUT

11/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Bob Baker Marionette Theater – SOLD OUT

11/15 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg De Overkant – SOLD OUT

11/17 – London, UK – Hoxton Hall – SOLD OUT

11/19 – Berlin, DE – Maschinenhaus – SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank



Photo Credit: Sophia Schrank

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