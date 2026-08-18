Black Marble to Release LIFE IN SMALL SPACES via Sacred Bones

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Black Marble, the project of Chris Stewart, will release a new album titled Life in Small Spaces on Friday, August 21st, 2026 via Sacred Bones. The album release will be immediately followed by tour dates.

Life in Small Spaces is an album of commentary, analysis of the music industry, discussion of authenticity, and a letter to all independent creatives in the world. Drawing on early American left-of-the-dial college radio staccato guitar lines (recalling Pylon, The Necessaries, and R Stevie Moore), and live drum samples (a nod to Wire's simple metronomic style), the album takes on more of a live sound, trading in his usual walls of synths.

Chris Stewart does all of the following for the album: Vocals, Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Bass, Drum Programming, Synths, Windchimes, Tambourine, and Piano.

A new video has been released for the latest single 'It Always Comes to Me,' starring Chris Stewart, filmed in NYC, and directed by Claes Nordwall.

Chris Stewart shares: ''It Always Comes to Me' is about a cool, calm, collected person who seems to always be able to get away with things other people can't, either by charm or deceit. Like a modern version of The Kinks' 'Dedicated Follower of Fashion,' the song doesn't explicitly advocate for or condemn this kind of behavior, but takes a birds eye view of it as the protagonist moves through the world. Ultimately, it leaves it up to the listener to judge for themselves. The subject of the song seems to be having fun but can it last? And how much does our judgement really matter either way?'

Director Claes Nordwall says: 'I was drawn to the idea of a character moving through the modern world on his own timeline. While everything around him races forward, he remains quietly rooted in who he is. I was inspired by Chris's ideas behind the album which made me think of the dry stoicism of Aki Kaurismäki's films. I wanted to make something that celebrates resilience, character and the beauty of refusing to chase the next thing.'

Chris Stewart also recently did a 'What's in My Bag' segment with Amoeba, available at amoeba.com.

Previous single 'Anything' was released July 15th with a video directed by Scott Kiernan.

Chris Stewart shares: ''Anything' is basically a bedroom pop version of 'Satisfaction' but it trades the carnal undertones for more of a domestic pastiche. With lyrics about leaving the bedroom window open, casual druggy friends popping by at all hours and other relationship annoyances, the center of the struggle is less about finding temporary satisfaction but that today's glut of options and opportunities gives every relationship an expiration date, every encounter an easy off ramp and every minor annoyance a reason to move on. The sentiment is the same from those old days, lack of fulfillment, but it's due to modern circumstances. It feels like we have every option at our fingertips but we're somehow losing the ability to connect.'

The video was shot at Various/Artists in New York City, which perfectly captures the song's themes of overstimulation by serving a barrage of vibrant images for the viewer to process, with a meditative Stewart flickering throughout the visual noise.

The album was announced June 2nd with the lead single 'Jim Carol New Year' accompanied by a video directed by Clayton Hunt.

Clayton Hunt shares: 'Chris had an idea of a house in the distance with two travelers being drawn toward it. We wanted each traveler to represent a different version of the journey. One traveler struggled unprotected against the landscape, the other was cautious, outfitted in an orange hazmat - type suit. I decided to shoot 16mm and capture everything against the green landscape, creating a vibrant contrast. That imagery helped guide the production and inform the story.'

Chris Stewart shares: 'I always knew a lot of people in music struggled to make ends meet, but it surprised me to learn that the people you thought would be doing well often weren't. For me, seeing the business from the inside like that changed how I looked at things. When I looked up to see a new artist on a billboard, I started to wonder, will I one day have to pretend to be something I'm not, in order to succeed? The life of an artist goes on after your moment ends, you know? So who do you want to be in the end and how do you want to be seen by the people that know you? I made Life In Small Spaces while thinking about that, and for me, it serves as my own ideal for living an artistic life. I'm doing it as a vocation, not some last ditch effort to escape to some other world. I made this record not only as a way of saying that, but as a way of saying it's ok to feel that way. It's ok for people to sacrifice some degree of creature comfort in order to live a life you believe in. And it doesn't have to be an endless search for something just out of reach, it can be a permanent way of being and something that sustains you.'

Black Marble hummed to life in the fall of 2012, switched on by the early aughts New York City synthwave revival. Today, fourteen years on and seven releases later, Chris Stewart continues to make records hunched over machines that warm to the touch when turned on and need to be coaxed to stay in tune. His albums, written, recorded, and delivered solely by Stewart, remain singular visions, with songs that seek to convey a diffuse pastiche, now shaped by a desire to wrap the whole thing in a message that speaks to where he's been and where he wants to go.

His latest vision, Life in Small Spaces, sees Stewart comment on the music industry and his role within it, reflecting on how underground music has changed over time, and how a blueprint for keeping things simple and being true to oneself is the only ideal for living in this complicated landscape.

Stewart's desire to span time with his ideals intact shows up in the songwriting, which retains the project's pop-sensibilities while adding new tricks to the bag. Life in Small Spaces trades walls of synths for more guitar, drawing on early American left-of-the-dial college radio staccato guitar lines (recalling Pylon, The Necessaries, and R Stevie Moore), and live drum samples (a nod to Wire's simple metronomic style). Stewart explains the reason for the change as a way to 'create this chime-y hypnotic quality. Like a radio dial that is between two stations.'

On a first listen, the album lives up to this billing as sounds seem to come from some lost radio station during a Saturday night mix. However, on second listen, certain themes and characters emerge from Stewart's stories. Overarchingly, these are people expressing some of life's deepest dissatisfactions or labouring under some cartoonish delusion that affords them some immunity.

'It Always Comes to Me,' introduces a self obsessed and arrogant protagonist that believes they can talk their way into and out of anything. Lost in the delusion that looking out for oneself at the expense of others is a mantra, not knowing that ultimately, they are the architect of their own isolation and loneliness. A new sonic landscape is the backdrop here, with leading bass and guitar tones that hail in the warmth and personal touch of a live performance, guiding us into the album's first chapter.

'Jim Carol New Year' casts another critical eye on life, rejecting false promises of religion, advice from so-called experts or easy answers in favour of self validation and independence of thought. While drawing us in with a more rhythmic synth melody, twirling listeners into an illusion of joy, the phrase 'I forgot my money' is used over and over to convey all the things the protagonist isn't buying. 'If you want to be free,' Stewart says, 'you have to watch out for some of life's classic pitfalls.'

Stewart stands firm in his convictions on 'Other Man's Dream' – 'I could never go crazy, for the other man's dream, to be free of the sad life that's coming after me' he sings as he points out that people that we seek validation from aren't the people who have to live with the results of our decisions. In life's spaces, big and small, it's us who have to live out the lives we've chosen and only us who can determine its value.

'Anything,' sonically the most upbeat song on the record, is in its message anything but. 'I want to dream us up. I'll do anything, but it's not enough!' is a lamentation full of snarling frustration with the gap between perceived and felt experience, and a message for anyone who's ever felt like an imposter, unable to feel the joy that society tells us comes so easily to everyone else.

Through Black Marble's entrancing electronic tones, Stewart further confronts difficult themes, 'Missing History' with its more synth-centred clinical feel explores the idea of lacking a true cultural identity and heritage, and the lasting weight of a nation's past. 'Panopticon Calls' with its jivey beat and bouncing bass melody, shifts perspective to a paranoid, shut in person, pulled deeper under the influence of media and external pressure before breaking free.

Visually, Life in Small Spaces features Stewart alone on the cover in a sparse room, surrounded with an eruption of confetti – an image that reflects a self-contained world that may appear small, bleak and cluttered, but is fully his own. A fitting frame for a record that embraces limitation as a form of clarity, and one that tells the story of choosing a simple life, giving up stability and comfort for an existence of bold and engaging connections. This further reflects Black Marble's confidence in not only his artistry, but the community that has grown and evolved around the project over the years. '[Life in Small Spaces] is what I want to talk about as an artist. It's where I am at this exact moment and I know I'm not alone in how I feel.'

This sentiment isn't a disclaimer. It's the point. Life in Small Spaces, with its introspective lyricism disguised neatly within Black Marble's radiant musicality, is an earnest analysis of the pressures that shape artists. It is an invitation to accept and consciously agree to a more minimal lifestyle for the sake of creative expression and freedom, and to never need to compromise your values for the tempting illusion of success.

Tracklist

1. Black Marble - It Always Comes to Me

2. Black Marble - Jim Carol New Year

3. Black Marble - Anything

4. Black Marble - Get Back Up

5. Black Marble - Other Man's Dream

6. Black Marble - Guess

7. Black Marble - Life Without

8. Black Marble - Missing History

9. Black Marble - Panopticon Calls

10. Black Marble - Picture When

11. Black Marble - Sonny Boy

Tour Dates

Aug 22 Constellation Room at the Observatory Santa Ana, CA *

Aug 23 1720 Los Angeles (LA), CA *

Aug 25 Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA *

Aug 26 Harlow's Sacramento, CA *

Aug 28 The Crocodile Seattle WA *

Aug 29 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR *

Aug 30 Shrine Social Club Boise, ID *

Aug 31 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City UT *

Sep 1 The Federal Theatre Denver CO #

Sep 3 Slowdown Omaha, NE #

Sep 4 Fine Line Minneapolis, MN #

Sep 5 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL #

Sep 6 El Club Detroit Detroit, MI #

Sep 7 Lee's Palace Toronto, ON #

Sep 8 La Sala Rosa Montreal QC #

Sep 10 Webster Hall New York (NYC), NY #

Sep 11 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA #

Sep 12 Ottobar Baltimore, MD #

Sep 14 Kings Raleigh, NC #

Sep 15 The Earl Atlanta GA #

Sep 17 White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs Houston, TX #

Sep 18 Club Dada Dallas TX #

Sep 19 29th Street Ballroom Austin, TX #

* w/ The Serfs

# w/ Public Circuit (and Jimmy Cicero for select shows)

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