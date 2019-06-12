Miynt Debuts PEACHES Ahead Of Forthcoming Sophomore EP

Today, Stockholm artist Miynt has released a brand new single and new taste of her upcoming EP, "Peaches." Stream the new single now here and check out a new collage video for the track, edited by Miynt herself here.



Miynt wrote and co-produced "Peaches," of which she describes, "The initial idea was to make a song that basically was just drum-fills throughout the whole song but then the guitar sneaked itself into the song. It went really fast, we probably made it in half a day and then put some synth-stuff on it a couple of days later. I was in kind of a confused state of mind when I wrote the lyrics, I wanted an answer from someone and the lyrics describes that, but in a more spaced out way."



The new track proceeds Miynt's official return to the spotlight with self-produced single, "Vacation with Bond in south of France part 2," a song that Miynt wrote to soundtrack a James Bond movie that was never made. The track marked Miynt's first release since her 2016 debut EP and was the first reveal from her upcoming sophomore EP, due out summer 2019 via B3SCI Records, the majority of which was mixed by Jake Aaron (Snail Mail, A$AP Rocky, Grizzly Bear, Solange).



"Vacation" has already seen love from the likes of The Line of Best Fit, Flaunt, and KALTBLUT Mag, as well as spins from KCRW / Jason Bentley's 'Morning Becomes Eclectic.' Stream now here and check out the collage video for the track here.



Miynt's unique blend of psych rock and grunge pop has captivated fans and critics since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which solidified her place among the top new artists to watch. The release boasted standout singles including "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool," which prompted love from outlets like The FADER, Stereogum, and SPIN and saw radio support from the likes of KCRWand Zane Lowe / Beats 1. Touting the EP, DIY described its tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail."



Since her debut EP, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project whom she now plays with live. She has also delved into the world of analog production, which is present on much of the upcoming EP, boasting mostly live recorded instrumentals. Much of the upcoming EP is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone. Fun fact: The building where the studio where much of the EP was written and produced was once used in the early 19th century as a radon-room for medical testing.



Listen to "Peaches" now at the links below and look out for more to come from Miynt's forthcoming new EP.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You