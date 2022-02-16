Miynt Debuts 'Of the Sun' From Forthcoming Debut Album

Today, Stockholm artist Miynt has released her new single "Of the sun" alongside an accompanying music video. Stream the single here and watch the video below. The track arrives as the lead single off of Miynt's forthcoming debut album, Lonely Beach, set for release May 6 via B3SCI Records.

Layered with bright melodies that resonate aptly "Of the sun," the song pairs whimsical guitar runs with Miynt's airy vocals creating a lush dreamscape tailor-made for a hazy seaside drive. The video further invites us into this world, adding a chilly visual layer to the textured composition. On the song, Miynt says, "I visited hotel De la sol in a dream and this is the song that was playing in the bar."

The track comes hot on the heels of a string of single releases from Miynt over the last couple years that are finally set to culminate in her debut album. Her most recent release, "Station station," amassed several playlist placements including Spotify New Music Friday (USA, Sweden, Denmark, among others), as well as All New Indie, Oyster, and AlternaRock adds.

Miynt's 2021 releases maintained her trademark, effortless blend of indie rock and psychedelic pop that has continued to garner her praise. "Nothing personal" saw coverage from KCRW, Dummy, and FLOOD Magazine, and "A bite of papaya" landed her as the cover of Spotify's Oyster playlist along with playlist adds from several New Music Friday playlists as well as the OFF POP playlist. Vogue Paris added the track to a monthly curation while the song also saw a recent sync in the popular Netflix drama Elite.

Prior to that, the 2020 release of a AA-side "Give me palm trees and inner peace" / "Lovesong," saw support from BBC Radio 1 / Jack Saunders, who named Miynt a 'Future Artist' as part of their 'Next Wave' series.

2019 saw Miynt release her Stay On Your Mind EP, which boasted singles such as "Peaches" and "Lucy In Disguise" and drew love from outlets like Refinery29, Flaunt, KALTBLUT, and L'Officiel with additional support from KCRW and SiriusXMU. Miynt sat down to discuss the project in an exclusive with Billboard.

Miynt's unparalleled artistry and genre-bending output has captivated fans and critics since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which spawned singles "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool." DIY described the EP's tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail," adding to further support from The FADER, Stereogum, SPIN, KCRW and Zane Lowe / Apple Music 1.

Since her debut, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project. She has also delved into the world of analog production and recording live instrumentals. Much of her new material is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone.

Watch the new music video here: