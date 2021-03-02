Mitch Davis Releases New Single 'Bear The Cold'

Mitch Davis, Canadian songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist is today sharing his debut single "Bear The Cold". The track is taken from his upcoming debut 7" of the same name and will be released on March 12th via Arbutus Records.

"Bear The Cold'' encapsulates that feeling when a relationship is about to end. How it's better to rip off the bandaid and move on, rather than stay in a potentially toxic environment. It offers a glimmer of hope in that you never truly leave each other, because part of that person has now become part of you.

Davis explains "I had the bass line for this one written and it was just floating around in my head for probably 5 years, so it was a huge relief to finally give it some life. Despite the bouncy groove, the song is about navigating uncertainty in a relationship showing signs of collapse and the processing/attempts to shed unwanted memories after the fact. Maybe everyone knows when it's better to rip off the band-aid than ride the ups and downs of oscillating emotions, but it's hard advice to follow. I also just feel incapable of forgetting some elements of the past, so it's about trying to come to terms with carrying that whether you want to or not."

The video is directed and animated by Jordan "Dr.Cool" Minkoff known for his work with Built To Spill, The Besnard Lakes, Nap Eyes and more.

Bear The Cold 7" will be out March 12 via Arbutus Records. Pre-order HERE.

Mitch Davis has been dedicated to a DIY ethos throughout his music career. He first moved from Clearwater, B.C. to Edmonton before settling in Montréal. Over the years he has played with artists such as Faith Healer and Elle Barbara's Black Space.

Davis spent the greater part of 2020 starting new projects and reinventing his sound in the vein of classic multi-instrumentalists such as Stevie Wonder, Todd Rundgren, Sly Stone, and Paul McCartney. His upcoming release contains two cuts, "Bear the Cold" and "What You Say", both odes to a past relationship. However, one might miss the melancholic suggestion underlying the catchy, harmonic, groovy backbone of these tunes. Both tracks are relatively short, clocking in under three minutes, yet pack a mean punch. They are locked down by bass, uplifted by sax, driven by drums, and sweetened with rhodes, clavinet, piano, synth - all while feeling glued, natural and whole.

Perhaps this is because Davis writes, records, and plays all the instruments himself in an analog studio he built in Chabanel, the post industrial abandoned garment manufacturing district of Montreal. He stays busy out there designing and manufacturing his own equipment, much of which he used in the recording of these songs. As a result of this experimentation with building gear, he has recently released a boutique analog compressor which is gaining steam as a proto-cult tool, already in its second round of production.

Davis hails from a musical family, playing with his siblings since before the age of ten. While dedicated to the creation of music and community his whole adult life, he is committed to exploring new ideas and genres, making Arbutus proud to welcome him to the family with the release of his debut 7" Bear The Cold, out March 12th, 2021.

Listen to "Bear The Cold" here:

Photo Credit: Kensey Crane