Misterwives Usher in a New Era With 'Out of Your Mind'

"Out Of Your Mind" also comes with an empowering video.

Mar. 30, 2023  

New York City/Los Angeles-based alt-pop group MisterWives usher in a new era with their incendiary, exasperated, and bold single "Out Of Your Mind," out everywhere now via Photo Finish Records.

The once technicolor days of the band are now drenched in the blackness of sacred anger, as they embrace their whole selves -- especially the emotions that are hot to the touch. PAPER Magazine who debuted the single, calls it a "pop-punk track with head-banging messages of empowerment."

﻿"Out Of Your Mind" also comes with an empowering video that acts as a metaphor for giving that much needed permission to embrace the parts of self that aren't sunshine and roses. Breaking out of the mental cage takes tenacious strength when alchemizing pain into power. Commenting on the video, PAPER says, "Anger pulsates through the track's music video," adding it "brings their punk sound to life."

Equipped with renewed energy, newfound creative freedom and glowing determination, MisterWives are ready to re-introduce themselves with their unapologetic anthem, "Out Of Your Mind" and reignite the five-piece in a completely new way to propel them into 2023. The latest track sees the band step out of their comfort zone, embrace uncomfortable feelings and take more artistic risks. They're choosing both "truth" and "dare" -- something they haven't had the full autonomy to do previously.

In an interview with PAPER Magazine, frontwoman Mandy Lee says, "Stepping out of our comfort zone and not masking uncomfortable feelings with arpeggiated synths and sweet progressions was a pivotal moment needed to let go of pain and anger that was no longer mine to carry, while also giving us creative freedom to not feel boxed in to what might be expected from us."

Delving into the context of the track's subject matter, Lee continues, "'Out of Your Mind' came from a time when I experienced devastating betrayal from people I trusted. This paradigm shift sent me into a deep spiral of self-doubt-one that gave weight to scathing comments and made me question whether or not it was time to give up on music."

Lee was able to channel this uncertainty into personal power, reclaiming her own self-sovereignty and full expression. She continues, "Instead of succumbing to the doubt, I finally began my journey with therapy and a new, emboldened sense of self emerged that fueled what became this album."

Set in a rage room, the accompanying video directed by Matty Vogel sees lead singer Mandy Lee break free from the confines of harsh expectations and regain her artistic liberty. Explaining the idea and inspiration behind it, Lee says, "Heavily inspired by 'Severance' and 'The Matrix,' we wanted the 'Out of Your Mind' video to represent the division of your brain and unlocking parts of yourself that have been conditioned to conform."

The viewer is introduced to several versions of Mandy all existing on different planes. One is hypnotized into a lull by an industry that sets tight boundaries and strips the artist of their agency. Another version of Mandy represents her subconscious repressed pain and anger towards these confines.

These multiple selves live within Mandy's physical body that has been kept dormant and unaware of the perpetual loop in which she's been trapped. Her pain finally wakes her up and sets her free from the restrictive limitations that she's existed within, revealing a new era for MisterWives.

Director Matty Vogel says, "Mandy and I wrote the concept for the video together, and it's a really transparent and honest representation of the journey she's been on. It was important to show that your pain can become your power and used to set yourself free, which is the crux of this song and album." Vogel continues, "The message of 'Out Of Your Mind' is that you can absolve yourself from doubt, fear and pain, and convert it into empowerment. With plenty of Easter eggs and visual symbolism we are excited for this next world to unfold as the new album begins."

The day after "Out Of Your Mind" is released, the band is teaming up with Consequence to present a fan exclusive event at Rage Cage in Brooklyn, NY. Contest winners were chosen will get to let out their own sacred anger, and have a blast breaking stuff with the band. Consequence will be capturing footage from the experience, so look out for that on their site and TikTok.

Most recently, in honor of International Women's Day, the band shared a live cover of No Doubt's 1995 battlecry, "Just a Girl," along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme. The audio take on this particular night was extra charged; it was from their Boston show on June 24, 2022 -- the night Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The crushing irony of the song was paramount: women had more rights in 1995 than they do now, and MisterWives is fighting back by encouraging donations to the ACLU and the National Network of Abortion Funds, as well as making donations of their own. Being dedicated to human rights activism and knowing how paramount mental health is in the music industry and beyond, the band also sold-out Brooklyn Bowl in New York City and helped to raise over $25,000 for Backline on World Mental Health Day last year.

For over a decade, MisterWives have been paving their own path through empowering, honest artistry. The first MisterWives show took place at New York City's Canal Room in 2013, and ten years later, the band is stronger and more self-assured than ever before. Made up of Mandy Lee (lead vocals), Etienne Bowler (drums), Marc Campbell (guitar), William Hehir (bass), and Mike Murphy (keys/saxophone), the five-piece has toured with a slew of notable bands including Panic! At The Disco, Bleachers, Paramore, Twenty One Pilots and more, and has three official studio albums under their belt.

In 2015, the band shared their debut studio album, Our Own House, which charted at number 31 on the Billboard 200. Billboard wrote the debut is, "bursting with rock 'em, sock 'em action." The follow-up, sophomore album Connect The Dots arrived in 2017 which Atwood Magazine called, "A compilation of mini masterpieces."

Three years later came SUPERBLOOM, the group's triumphant third studio album that landed at number 78 on the Billboard Album Sales chart and produced a hit with their title track that has garnered over 111M+ streams on Spotify alone. PAPER Magazine called SUPERBLOOM "impressive" and American Songwriter wrote of the album, "That sense of hope glows brighter with each of 'SUPERBLOOM''s songs. It's not easy being a work in progress, but MisterWives remind you that the journey is always worth it."

The following year the band recorded and released a live version of the album titled SUPERBLOOM: At The Live Dream that brought the band's signature high energy performances around the world via a MomentHouse livestream. "In truth, 'virtual concert' doesn't do The Live Dream justice," MTV exclaimed, while TODAY.com praised the group for "reinventing" virtual performances.

Like their eager fans, Variety is ready for new MisterWives, writing, "MisterWives are entering a new era in their nearly decade-long career." Atwood Magazine lauded the band's relentless dedication to their craft and fervent fan base, "They have never wavered to fit into a mold, and they have always delivered a genuine and one-of-a-kind experience through their songs and the shows that go with them."

"Out Of Your Mind," the latest valiant and daring track and commanding video by MisterWives is out everywhere now via Photo Finish Records. Connect with MisterWives on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, and stay tuned for much more to come from the band.

Listen to the new single here:



