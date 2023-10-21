Mister Misery Releases New Single 'In Forever (Orchestral Version)' - Listen Here!

The song is available on all major streaming platforms now!

Oct. 21, 2023

Modern horror metal band MISTER MISERY unveiled their new single "In Forever (Orchestral Version)," delivering a haunting musical experience. Immerse yourself in a world where darkness and resilience collide, echoing the tumultuous yet triumphant human spirit. The song is available on all major streaming platforms now!



Sweden's MISTER MISERY blend clean and gritty vocals along with high-energy riffs and anthemic choruses. Paired with a theatrical appearance, they create an experience that speaks to all senses.

After dropping their debut album Unalive in 2019, the band expanded to new heights. MISTER MISERY took their listeners on a journey that led up to their second album, A Brighter Side Of Death.

MISTER MISERY have appeared at W:O:A, Master of Rock, Full Metal Cruise, Hills Of Rock, and more. They also supported some of the most prestigious bands in metal, such as NIGHTWISH and DREAM THEATER in front of over 15,000 people. One thing is for certain: They will leave NO survivors!

MISTER MISERY ARE:
Harley Vendetta — Vocals/Guitar
Alex Nine — Guitar
Alister — Bass
Rizzy — Drums



