Miss Grit Shares Remixes From Gilla Band & Aron Kobayashi Ritch

These new remixes arrive on the eve of Miss Grit’s North American tour with Nation of Language which kicks off this Friday October, 13.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

MISS GRIT, aka New York-based musician Margaret Sohn, has shared two new remixes from their recently-released debut album, Follow the Cyborg, that is out now on Mute.

These new remixes arrive on the eve of Miss Grit’s North American tour with Nation of Language which kicks off this Friday October, 13th in Pittsburgh and continues through to the beginning of December. Full dates are listed below.

Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan-Borges has reworked the Korean language version of “Follow The Cyborg”, titled “사이보그를 따라와”, amplifying the album’s machine-like form, while NY-based producer, and composer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma) highlights the emotional side of the album standout “Perfect Blue”.

Across their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, featuring the acclaimed singles “Follow the Cyborg”, praised by Pitchfork for its “adrenaline high” and “electronic dissonance.”, “Nothing’s Wrong”, “Lain (Phone Clone)”, and the “beguiling and elastic” (Stereogum) single “Like You”, Miss Grit (they/she), pursues the path of a non-human machine, as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation.

At times gentle and sparse, at others volatile and explosive, Follow the Cyborg occupies a sonic world of electronic experimentation and stirring electric guitars. It was recorded mostly in solitude in Sohn’s home studio, with the exception of a few guest collaborators joining: Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

Miss Grit’s impetus to conceive an album about the life of a cyborg stems from their own connection to this way of existing. Sohn has always rejected the limits of identity thrust upon them by the outside world, in favor of embracing a more fluid and complex understanding of the self. 

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an “inventive, incisive singer-songwriter”, their process is introspective, their vision precise. In their exploration of the life of a cyborg, they subtly and overtly refer to films, including Her, Ex Machina, and Ghost in the Shell, as well as essays by Jia Tolentino (from Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion) and Donna Haraway’s A Cyborg Manifesto. 

Miss Grit Tour Dates

10/13/2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small’s Theatre ^
10/14/2023 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop ^
10/16/2023 - Madison, WI - Back Room @ High Noon Saloon ^
10/18/2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo ^
10/19/2023 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^
10/20/2023 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar ^
10/22/2023 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^
10/23/2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge ^
10/29/2023 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up Tavern ^
10/30/2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^
11/3/2023 - Fort Worth, TX -  Tulips ^
11/4/2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^
11/7/2023 - Nashville, TN  - The Basement East ^
11/8/2023 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Music Hall ^
11/9/2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle ^
11/10/2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ^
11/11/2023 - Washington DC - The Atlantis ^
11/30/2023 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair ^
12/1/2023 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD ^
12/2/2023 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

^ supporting Nation of Language

Photo Credit: Hoseon Sohn



