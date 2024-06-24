Miss Grit Shares New Remix Of 'The End'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MISS GRIT, aka New York-based musician Margaret Sohn (they/she), has shared a new remix of Follow The Cyborg track "The End" by LA-based sound designer and composer mmph.

mmph, whose recent remixes include Perfume Genius and HAIM, has amplified the original track’s dream pop vocal and injected heavy beat constructions.

The new remix follows a busy period for Miss Grit. They were invited by The Last Dinner Party to guest on their wildly-successful spring tour of the US, soon after a tour across North America with Nation of Language. They also guested on mui zyu’s new album, nothing or something to die for (listen to “please be ok”) and have even found time to start work on the follow up to their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, one of Rough Trade’s Albums of the Year, out now on Mute.



This new remix follows the recent Follow the Cyborg Remixes EP, which collates 7 brand new remixes of tracks from the album by Gilla Band’s Alan Duggan-Borges, Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma), Yaz Lancaster, Phong Tran, Nyokabi Kariũki, torr and Cyber Fairy, as well as a series of remixes by Miss Grit that includes Depeche Mode’s “Ghosts Again”, and Nation of Language’s “Too Much, Enough”.

Across their debut album, Follow the Cyborg, featuring the acclaimed singles “Follow the Cyborg”, praised by Pitchfork for its “adrenaline high” and “electronic dissonance.”, “Nothing’s Wrong”, “Lain (Phone Clone)”, and the “beguiling and elastic” (Stereogum) single “Like You”, Miss Grit (they/she), pursues the path of a non-human machine, as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation. At times gentle and sparse, at others volatile and explosive, Follow the Cyborg occupies a sonic world of electronic experimentation and stirring electric guitars. It was recorded mostly in solitude in Sohn’s home studio, with the exception of a few guest collaborators joining: Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

Miss Grit’s impetus to conceive an album about the life of a cyborg stems from their own connection to this way of existing. Sohn has always rejected the limits of identity thrust upon them by the outside world, in favor of embracing a more fluid and complex understanding of the self.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an “inventive, incisive singer-songwriter”, their process is introspective, their vision precise. In their exploration of the life of a cyborg, they subtly and overtly refer to films, including Her, Ex Machina, and Ghost in the Shell, as well as essays by Jia Tolentino (from Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion) and Donna Haraway’s A Cyborg Manifesto.

Photo Credit: Hoseon Sohn



