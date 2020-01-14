MishCatt Reveals Official Video for 'Midnight Sun'

MishCatt - alter ego of Michelle González - is the alluring and sultry voice from Costa Rica (now based in Los Angeles) who grew up singing, playing guitar and piano, while using music as a sanctuary for expression and sonic exploration. Born with synesthesia - a perceptual condition of mixed senses - MishCatt credits her condition for her unique take on music allowing her to see colors and shapes in each track she writes. It's no surprise Ladygunn called her "a pop artist for the future, summoning multiple eras through her unique lens."

Today MishCatt reveals "Midnight Sun," the second offering off her forthcoming EP The Real Pavo produced by Pontus Winnberg (of Miike Snow notoriety and co-writer for Britney Spears, Sky Ferreira, Kylie Minogue, etc.) and set for release this Spring via Amuse. The new tune also follows her touching performance of "Fades Away" at the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness in Stockholm which was later re-released on all digital streaming platforms via Universal Music.

While "Midnight Sun" lulls you in with its nostalgic and melancholic vibe, the video directed by Albin Eidhagen invites you into MishCatt's irresistible world of color. MishCatt elaborates: "This song is about feeling far away from your essence. Really wanting to be in touch with it, but never being as close as you want to be. So we built this cardboard version of Pontus' car, and put it in this crazy animated video created by Albin Eidhagen, who directed the video. The car travels on a wild adventure through many environments within the MishCatt world.

The chorus of this song asks, 'where is the morning/mourning?'. I love using both words, because they're linked together in this song, each needing the other in order to survive. In order to see the sunshine, and heal, it's important to mourn and let go. So this song talks about being very close to this essence of yours, but never being able to touch it and being afraid of going deep within yourself. It's like being in an eternal night, waiting for the sun to come out, and heal with its light. It's a call for a midnight sun.

So this video is a literal representation of an emotional journey. Looking for sunlight and clarity to keep you going. On the surface, it looks very psychedelic and simple - the car needs energy and your GPS directs you to the sun, taking you through all these different worlds. But if you take it a step deeper, it represents you, in search of this energy, of this sun that will awaken your spirit. And Catt, the monkey which represents intuition, is the one driving the car, you are just the passenger, letting go of any control and letting this intuitive guide take you toward that sun."

"Blue Blood" - MishCatt's first single to surface worldwide following a three year gap - has a dreamy, space pop groove which marries up with EP's striking blend of psychedelic sounds and synth-pop soul. Both remind us how important it is to re-discover your true colors and never be afraid to embrace them. Earmilk dubbed the visual "comforting in the chaos of it all" while praising MishCatt on her ability to "create singular soundscapes that move freely with unbound emotion."

Her Highlighter EP, which includes "Another Dimension" (All Things Go, MILK, NYLON) and "Gun to the Head," amassed over 50 million collective streams. The success of her debut (also produced by Winnberg) marked her as Costa Rica's most streamed artist and one to watch in the indie electronic pop scene.

