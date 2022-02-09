Death metal/grindcore veterans MISERY INDEX announces The Space Control Tour 2022 with Origin today. The North American tour includes support from Wolf King and additional special guests throughout the Spring run, which start on May 6th in Chicago and wrap on May 22nd in Austin. For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on-sale Friday, February 11th at 12PM ET, visit MISERY INDEX's website here.

"Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits," states MISERY INDEX about the forthcoming North American tour.

MISERY INDEX recently announced their signing to Century Media Records and are thrilled to add to their legacy at their new label home. The band have established themselves as a stronghold for outspoken, politically charged lyrics and savage yet surgically precise metal. They have released six studio albums, several EPs and have performed well over 1.000 concerts in 44 countries to date. Stay tuned for more news on MISERY INDEX in the next few weeks.

When their debut EP, Overthrow, was recorded in 2001 by vocalist and bassist Jason Netherton (ex-DYING FETUS) together with (then) guitarist and vocalist Mike Harrison and drummer Kevin Talley (ex-DYING FETUS), MISERY INDEX immediately charted a course to explore and push the limits of Death Metal and Grindcore, drawing influence from bands like MORBID ANGEL, NAPALM DEATH, TERRORIZER, BOLT THROWER and ENTOMBED. The erstwhile project shifted to a full-time band when guitarist Sparky Voyles (ex-DYING FETUS) joined.

In 2003, MISERY INDEX unleashed their first full-length Retaliate, to exceptional reviews and followed by numerous support tours and festivals in Europe and North America. After several line-up changes, the second album Discordia was released in 2006, the first to feature current drummer Adam Jarvis and guitarist/vocalist Mark Kloeppel, with even more touring in its wake. Their third full-length, Traitors (2008) reaped raving reactions from both critics and fans and saw the band on the road again until 2009.

Then MISERY INDEX dropped Heirs to Thievery (2010) like a bomb on the death metal masses, shattering all expectations. The album was both a commercial and critical success, elevating the band to headlining slots. During that year, long time guitarist Sparky Voyles was replaced by Darin Morris. In 2013, the band released its first live album, Live in Munich, which perfectly epitomized the rawness and ferocity that MISERY INDEX elevated onto a new level with their fifth full length The Killing Gods in 2014.

In 2019, MISERY INDEX released Rituals of Power and proved once again that the group is as furious as ever. Featuring the singles "New Salem", "Naysayer, "The Choir Invisible" and "Hammering the Nails" the album was the band's highest charting and best-selling release to date. Last year, the band did an EU headlining tour with support from Wormrot and then a US tour with Nails in the summer.

At this time, they also released the single "Zombie Prescription" (Snapcase cover) via New Noise magazine's flexi series. In February 2020, the band hit the EU again on the month long "Campaign for Musical Destruction" in support of Napalm Death, along with Eyehategod, Rotten Sound and Bat.

Tour Dates

May 6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

May 8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

May 9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

May 11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

May 12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

May 13 - Boston, MA - Sonia

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

May 15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

May 16 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

May 18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

May 20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

May 21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified

May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live