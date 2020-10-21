Mirwais Premieres Award-Winning Short 'My Generation' Today

From 7:30AM PT / 10:30AM ET / 16:30PM CEST today, viewers from all over the world can join together to witness this bold and powerful animated short-film.

Legendary musician, producer, composer and artist Mirwaïs is premiering his award-winning animated short MY GENERATION virtually via Amsterdam's esteemed Festival ADE today.

From 7:30AM PT / 10:30AM ET / 16:30PM CEST today, viewers from all over the world can join together to witness this bold and powerful animated short-film online.

A frighteningly candid observation of the modern world we find ourselves; MY GENERATION is an artistic collaboration between Mirwaïs and Ludovic Houplain (H5). If Jérôme Bosch was to be teleported to the post Warhol era, MY GENERATION, is a compelling 8-minute travelling shot, transporting viewers via contemporary art, GAFA, sports, religion, pornography, politics, finance, sacred cows, generalized surveillance, and various other vices of the people, and has already been selected and awarded in numerous festivals this year (Annecy, Zagreb, Athens, Stuttgart, Seoul).

Watch MY GENERATION at 7:30AM PT / 10:30AM ET / 16:30PM CEST TODAY via ADE HERE

From Taxi Girl to Juliette et les Indépendants; Madonna to his solo productions; Uffie to Y.A.S: musician, producer and songwriter Mirwaïs has left an indelible mark on an entire era of music, becoming, in the process, one of the greatest producers of his time. Two decades on from the overwhelming success of Madonna's "Music," Mirwaïs (last name Ahmadzaï) is back as a solo artist, with "2016-My Generation," the first single from his forthcoming album "The Retrofuture," to be released in 2021.

"The Retrofuture" will be Mirwaïs' third studio album and will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft, Kylie Minogue and more.

'2016-My Generation' will be available exclusively on vinyl for Record Store Day this Thursday, October 24. Copies will be available HERE

More details on Mirwaïs forthcoming single and album to come.

