Minus the Bear Share 'Lemurs, Man, Lemurs' from New 'Farewell Live' LP

Minus the Bear will release the Farewell live LP, later this month on October 29th via Suicide Squeeze Records.

The album features previously unreleased live versions of fan favorites and deep cuts from throughout the band's 17 year history, recorded at various dates along their 2018 farewell tour. The band have already shared one track from Farewell, a recording of "Absinthe Party at the Fly Honey Warehouse" that Brooklyn Vegan writes "reminds you that Minus The Bear remained a powerful live band until the very end."

In anticipation of the upcoming release date, today they're sharing a recording of "Lemurs, Man, Lemurs" from that aforementioned final run. The recording is one of 26 songs found on Farewell, which will be available as a 3xLP and on digital formats.

Preorder the album here.

Farewell covers a lot of ground across the span of its 26 songs and two-hour run time. Yet every moment is a reminder of why Minus the Bear were such an experiential live band.

Listen to the new track here:

Watch the album trailer here: