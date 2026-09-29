Minnegasco Releases THE STUDIO AUDIENCE Album Featuring James Mercer

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Minnegasco has released a new album, The Studio Audience, out October 19th. The twelve-track collection blends indie rock anthems with reflective narratives, featuring tracks that dissect blind obedience to power, the egregious nature of the ruling class, and the downfall of artificial intelligence.

Album highlights include the previously released single 'livin' in france' and 'Tar Mazzan,' both of which feature James Mercer of The Shins. Minnegasco also offers a cover of The Beatles' 'I'm Looking Through You' on the record. As the album closes out, the dance-heavy 'Movie Scene' adds a buoyant electronic edge, rounding out what is described as a compelling and unpredictable listen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 07 Hrs 44 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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