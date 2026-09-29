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Minnegasco Releases THE STUDIO AUDIENCE Album Featuring James Mercer

The album includes previously released single 'livin' in france' and a cover of The Beatles' 'I'm Looking Through You'.

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Minnegasco has released a new album, The Studio Audience, out October 19th. The twelve-track collection blends indie rock anthems with reflective narratives, featuring tracks that dissect blind obedience to power, the egregious nature of the ruling class, and the downfall of artificial intelligence.

Album highlights include the previously released single 'livin' in france' and 'Tar Mazzan,' both of which feature James Mercer of The Shins. Minnegasco also offers a cover of The Beatles' 'I'm Looking Through You' on the record. As the album closes out, the dance-heavy 'Movie Scene' adds a buoyant electronic edge, rounding out what is described as a compelling and unpredictable listen.

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