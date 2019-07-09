Ministry Added To Final Dates of Slayer's Farewell Tour, Kicking Off November

After wrapping up an expansive summer festival tour across Europe, Ministry's next move is joining Slayer on the thrash metal band's final dates of its Farewell World Tour. Kicking off November 2 in Asheville, NC and wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 30, "The Final Campaign" is the seventh and last leg of Slayer's goodbye tour. Ministry will appear on all 18 dates alongside additional support acts Primus and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

For these special dates, Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen promises a set list of classic hits from the band's illustrious 38-year career, including seminal Wax Trax!-era tracks that were unearthed from the archives during a recent tour in support of the notable record label.

"In honor of Slayer's final farewell, we will be serving all meat in the set, no appetizers, no dessert, just bringing the beef, baby. Looking forward to this!" says Jourgensen.

Confirmed dates for Ministry's appearances on Slayer's "The Final Campaign" tour are as follows:

NOVEMBER

2 Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC

3 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

5 Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA

6 Giant Center, Hershey, PA

8 Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA

9 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

11 KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY

12 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

14 TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL

15 Denny Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, SD

17 Fargodome, Fargo, ND

18 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

20 Broadmore Arena, Colorado Springs, CO

22 Rimrock Arena, Billings, MT

24 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

26 Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

27 MGM Arena, Las Vegas, NV

30 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the '80s. Ministry's output began with four 12" singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. After an indefinite hiatus in 2013, Ministry's latest album, 2018's AmeriKKKant, continues to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. With the latest lineup featuring Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, John Bechdel (Killing Joke) on keys, Derek Abrams on drums and the newly appointed Paul D'Amour (Tool) on bass, Ministry continues touring and recording in 2019 with new music and a few more surprises planned.

