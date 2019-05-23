Mini Mansions Release Music Video For 'Bad Things (That Make You Feel Good)'

Los Angeles band Mini Mansions have released the brand new video for their latest single "Bad Things (That Make You Feel Good)" directed by Liam Lynch. Singer Michael Shuman says, "You're invited to possibly the most awkward listening party to date. Sit down, relax, and get uncomfortable with us guys while we listen to our new track. We'll laugh, we'll cry, we'll turn it up loud...."

Watch the music video below!

Mini Mansions recently announced their forthcoming album Guy Walks Into A Bar... which will be released July 26, 2019 on Fiction Records.

Mini Mansions will embark on U.S. tour later this month that will kick off atBrooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 30 and take them to U.S. cities including DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. All dates below. Tickets HERE.

In keeping with the song's title, Mini Mansions have compiled a playlist of Bad Things (That Make You Feel Good) in the form of a guilty pleasures mix.

Mini Mansions are the type of gang whose charm lies in their individual idiosyncrasies. A trio of partners-in-crime, best friends and brothers in all but blood,Michael Shuman, Zach Dawes and Tyler Parkford's unique personalities are reflected in their third forthcoming album Guy Walks Into A Bar... The album was recorded at Barefoot Studios in Los Angeles in 2018. While all three bandmates are occupied with other gigs (notably Dawes plays in The Last Shadow Puppets,Parkford in Arctic Monkeys and Shuman plays bass in Queens Of The Stone Age, Mini Mansions is their priority. And, for this album, Shuman relinquished his role as drummer for the first time. Drumming come courtesy of his QotSA bandmateJon Theodore.

Guy Walks Into A Bar... is a record that examines the kind of hip-swaying rock'n'roll you'd find on a dive bar jukebox, it sounds happily disaffected by trend, time or place, like the titular joke itself. There are a hundred different kickers to that joke, but this time around the joke's on them. A guy walks into a bar only to face reality. The album has been a labour of love individually and collectively. In terms of the former, the lyrics on the record penned by singer/guitarist Shuman are the most hard-hitting, self-reflective he's ever shared, and all informed by a whirlwind relationship that's since dissipated. His ex-fiancee came into his life after one such night out, and he wrote most of the songs here contained in real time while on the road. As they reveal each stage from beginning to end, the songs change in mood and even specific setting as the relationship itself deteriorated.

Co-produced by Shuman and long time collaborator/mixer Cian Riordan, there are some additional familiar voices dotted in with a duet with The Kills' front woman Alison Mosshart on "Hey Lover" and backing vocals from Z Berg(former singer in The Like) on "Forgot Your Name" and the disco banger, "Living In The Future," which sounds like Devo by way of ELO.

The album's narrative progresses from reckless antics to the serious trappings of starting to care for a person you've connected with, falling in love, then swiftly and dramatically falling out of it. There's a push-pull between the nocturnal whimsy of being freewheelin' dudes, and a fear of adulthood as the threesome become fully grown men. And, because Mini Mansions are always a good time, the result is both their most heartfelt and their sleekest, most direct and downright poppiest effort to date.

Tickets are now on sale for the below dates and are available on Mini Mansions' website:

Upcoming U.S. Tour Dates

05/30 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/31 - Washington, DC - DC9

06/01 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

06/03 - Boston, MA - Middle East

06/04 - Albany, NY - Hollow

06/05 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Velvet Underground

06/06 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

06/07 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

06/18 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

06/20 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

06/21 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Biltmore

06/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

06/24 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

06/26 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

06/27 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

06/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

UK Tour Dates

05.04.19 - Live at Leeds - Leeds, UK

05.05.19 - Hit The North - Newcastle, UK

05.06.19 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

05.08.19 - Whelans - Dublin, Ireland

05.09.19 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham, UK

05.11.19 - The Great Escape - Brighton, UK

05.12.19 - The Joiners - Southampton, UK

05.13.19 - The Cavern - Exeter, UK

05.14.19 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff, UK

05.16.19 - Esquires - Bedford, UK

05.17.19 - The Portland Arms - Cambridge, UK

05.18.19 - The Waterfront Studio - Norwich, UK

05.20.19 - Picturehouse Social - Sheffield, UK

05.21.19 - The Forum - Tunbridge Wells, UK

05.22.19 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

05.23.19 - District - Liverpool, UK

Photo Credit: Brian Tamborello & Lo Nguyen





Related Articles View More Music Stories