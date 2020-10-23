Mimi Gilbert's Shares Single from Vulnerable, Autumnal Folk Album

Mimi Gilbert shares a new cut raw and cutting new LP 'Grew Inside the Water.'

Today, indie-folk songwriter Mimi Gilbert shares a new cut raw and cutting new LP 'Grew Inside the Water.' Fresh off of her latest single, "Dark Storm" Gilber's new album is a timeless piece of songwriting with breathtaking melodies and unparalleled vulnerability.



Drawing comparisons to Laura Marling and Adrianne Lenker from national radio, Mimi Gilbert's recent songs like "Society's a Mansion" and "Grew Inside the Water" have set a fine stage for her debut album. 'Grew Inside the Water' saw Gilbert labeled by Triple J's Roots & All and Home & Hosed as "one the best-kept secrets in the music industry".



EARMILK shared an album stream today calling the record, "....a wildly engaging display of immersive folk music that is excellent on all fronts; Gilbert can do it all."



After receiving rotation adds on national broadcaster Double J and consistent praise from NME Australia, "Dark Storm" is final take from her debut album, which comes out in just over a month and shows a rougher side to the captivating songwriter.



'Grew Inside the Water' is due out now via Cohort Records.



Having traveled the world performing both solo and with her band, Mimi Gilbert has played nation-wide in the US and toured throughout Europe, Australia, and New Zealand - an impressive feat for a completely independent, self-made artist.



Mimi Gilbert was born and raised in California, where she first began singing and performing in public. At the age of 15, Mimi bought her first battery-powered amp and took to the streets of Santa Barbara. There, she learned the art of story-telling, the impact of her vulnerability, and the power of her voice.



Gilbert has opened for Julia Jacklin in Melbourne, Angie McMahon in LA, Lydia Cole, and Nadia Reid in New Zealand to name just a few.



During her years on the road, Gilbert has worked quietly, honing her craft and recording songs. A self-proclaimed private person, she has spent a long time keeping much of herself in hiding; her life, her sexuality, her past. These songs shatter the walls of concealment she worked so hard to build - with heart-wrenching musical results.



Following the success of her debut single 'Society's a Mansion' which saw high praise through features on Double J and NME Australia Mimi Gilbert releases the third single 'Dark Storm' from her album 'Grew Inside the Water' Out October 23rd via Cohort/AWAL.

