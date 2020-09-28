Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mimi Gilbert Releases New Song 'Dark Storm'

Article Pixel

Her new album, 'Grew Inside the Water' is due out October 23rd via Cohort.

Sep. 28, 2020  

Today, indie-folk songwriter Mimi Gilbert shares a new cut from her forthcoming LP 'Grew Inside the Water.' "Dark Storm" is a timeless piece of songwriting with breathtaking melodies and unparalleled vulnerability.

Drawing comparisons to Laura Marling and Adrianne Lenker from national radio, Mimi Gilbert's last singles "Society's a Mansion" and "Grew Inside the Water" have set a fine stage for her debut album. 'Grew Inside the Water' saw Gilbert labeled by Triple J's Roots & All and Home & Hosed as "one the best-kept secrets in the music industry".

After receiving rotation adds on national broadcaster Double J and consistent praise from NME Australia, "Dark Storm" is final take from her debut album, which comes out in just over a month and shows a rougher side to the captivating songwriter.

'Grew Inside the Water' is due out October 23rd via Cohort.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • Lena Hall's Obsessed: Prince Concert Now Available On Demand
  • ICYMI: Watch the Top 5 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Dance Edition!