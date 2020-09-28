Mimi Gilbert Releases New Song 'Dark Storm'

Her new album, 'Grew Inside the Water' is due out October 23rd via Cohort.

Today, indie-folk songwriter Mimi Gilbert shares a new cut from her forthcoming LP 'Grew Inside the Water.' "Dark Storm" is a timeless piece of songwriting with breathtaking melodies and unparalleled vulnerability.



Drawing comparisons to Laura Marling and Adrianne Lenker from national radio, Mimi Gilbert's last singles "Society's a Mansion" and "Grew Inside the Water" have set a fine stage for her debut album. 'Grew Inside the Water' saw Gilbert labeled by Triple J's Roots & All and Home & Hosed as "one the best-kept secrets in the music industry".



After receiving rotation adds on national broadcaster Double J and consistent praise from NME Australia, "Dark Storm" is final take from her debut album, which comes out in just over a month and shows a rougher side to the captivating songwriter.



'Grew Inside the Water' is due out October 23rd via Cohort.

