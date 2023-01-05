Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miley Cyrus Announces 'Endless Summer Vacation' Album

Miley Cyrus Announces 'Endless Summer Vacation' Album

The new album will be released on March 10th. 

Jan. 05, 2023  

Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus will release her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10th.

Miley announced the album today with a powerful trailer that reflects the visual world that she has built around this very personal body of work. The stunning album cover, photographed by Brianna Capozzi and fully executed by Miley without visual effects, was also revealed.

2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally both digitally and at physical retailers. Fans can pre-order multiple configurations now including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com. Fans can also pre-save the album on streaming services here.

The first offering from Endless Summer Vacation will be the new single "Flowers." Miley thrilled fans and caused an online uproar when she announced from her NBC live special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party", that "Flowers" will be available globally on January 13th.

In true superstar fashion, between her performances and hosting duties, Miley blessed fans' final hours of 2022 with special clips of "Flowers"; watch here and here and see her social posts here and here. Pre-order and pre-save "Flowers" here.

Unsurprising to no one, Miley kicked off 2023 in full force. "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which Miley co-hosted with global superstar Dolly Parton was a major success. In addition to the announcement of "Flowers", the live special featured an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests including Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, David Byrne, Liily and Fletcher as well as Paris Hilton, SNL's Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 190 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song "Without You". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters".

Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others. Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Watch the album trailer here:



Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers & More to Be Honored By the GRAMMYs Photo
Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers & More to Be Honored By the GRAMMYs
Bobby McFerrin, Nirvana, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick 'The Ruler,' The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart are the 2023 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients; Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis and Jim Stewart are the Trustees Award recipients.
Hammock Release Double Single Its In This Lie/Its OK To Be Afraid Photo
Hammock Release Double Single 'It's In This Lie'/'It's OK To Be Afraid'
Love In The Void was largely recorded in Nashville, co-produced with Grammy nominated engineer Chad Howat. The album features the ethereal voice of Christine Byrd (Lumenette), with Matt Kidd (Slow Meadow) bringing his spirit, piano skills, knowledge of technology, and orchestrating sensibilities.
Billy Joels Monthly Residency Continues With 92nd Show at MSG Photo
Billy Joel's Monthly Residency Continues With 92nd Show at MSG
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced that by overwhelming demand, legendary musician and MSG franchise Billy Joel has added another show as part of his record-breaking residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena on July 24, 2023. The July show will mark Joel’s 92nd monthly and 138th lifetime show at The Garden.
Sam Smith Announces Gloria Tour Dates Photo
Sam Smith Announces 'Gloria' Tour Dates
Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith announced, GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018. The 27-city headline outing will kick off on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL. Jessie Reyez, who guests on Sam’s forthcoming album, Gloria, will be the special guest.

From This Author - Michael Major


LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021
January 4, 2023

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie TrailerVIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer
January 4, 2023

Return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” with writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This MonthJefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
January 4, 2023

The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth AlbumGothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
January 4, 2023

The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo RemixHippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
January 4, 2023

Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!
share