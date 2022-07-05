Mile 0 Fest Shares 2023 Lineup
OhWook! Productions has announced the first round of artists confirmed for the 6th Annual Mile 0 Fest Key West, scheduled for January 24-28, 2023.
Brought to you by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the remarkable lineup for this year's festival includes Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & The Saints, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, Cody Canada & The Departed and Jamie Lin Wilson with more lineup announcements to come. Festival packages and passes will go on sale to the public on July 8 at 10am EST. Please click here for more ticket information.
Founded in 2018, Mile 0 Fest Key West brings the best of Americana and Red Dirt Music to the island paradise for five days of full-band perfomances, acoustic jam sessions and song swaps from over sixty legendary, established and emerging artists. Additionally, the festival will host an array of local food vendors, clothing, art, jewelry and more.
"The fact that we're coming into the 6th year of this festival is really astounding, but this reality is not owed to some secret sauce or a stroke of luck," says Kyle Carter, Founder & CEO of Mile 0 Fest. "Our history of success is due to three simple elements...incredible fans, the greatest bands and artists and one world-class destination city."
Mile 0 Fest is a national leader in the festival-destination arena, specifically excelling in the boutique category. Rolling Stone Country noted "the collaborative space that has always made the festival unique - one that sheds the boundary between artist and fan" while Saving Country Music calls the musical experience "unparalleled, for both the crowds and performers." Galleywinter says "the festival is the stuff dreams are made of. Pretty much everything you can draw up in a utopian setting for a music festival is in play here. Locale: exotic and gorgeous; infrastructure: in place and ready to party; organization: getting sharper each year; artist's buy-in: 100%.; fan experience: peerless."
Past year's artist performances have included Jason Isbell, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke and more. The festival boasts a ticket sold in all fifty states and has built a reputation among not only attendees but the artists for their unwavering dedication to hospitality and quality entertainment.
2023 Mile 0 Fest Key West Line-Up
Adam Hood
American Aquarium
Bri Bagwell
Cody Canada & The Departed
Corb Lund
Courtney Patton
Dalton Domino
Drew Kennedy
Ian Munsick
Jack Ingram
Jamie Lin Wilson
Jason Eady
Jesse Daniel
Jesse Lynn Madera
John Fullbright
Josh Grider
Kaitlin Butts
Kayla Ray
Kevin Fowler
Kylie Frey
Lauren Morrow
Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow
Max & Heather Stalling
Micky & The Motorcars
Midnight River Choir
Mike and the Moonpies
Morgan Wade
Muscadine Bloodline
Pat Green
Randy Rogers Band
RC & The Ambers
Red Dirt Rangers
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
Roger Creager
Shane Smith & The Saints
Sunny Sweeney
The Band of Heathens
The Damn Quails
The Great Divide
The Red Clay Strays
Them Dirty Roses
Wade Bowen
Walt & Tina Wilkins
Willy Braun