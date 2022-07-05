Mile 0 Fest Shares 2023 Lineup

OhWook! Productions has announced the first round of artists confirmed for the 6th Annual Mile 0 Fest Key West, scheduled for January 24-28, 2023.

Brought to you by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the remarkable lineup for this year's festival includes Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & The Saints, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, Cody Canada & The Departed and Jamie Lin Wilson with more lineup announcements to come. Festival packages and passes will go on sale to the public on July 8 at 10am EST. Please click here for more ticket information.

Founded in 2018, Mile 0 Fest Key West brings the best of Americana and Red Dirt Music to the island paradise for five days of full-band perfomances, acoustic jam sessions and song swaps from over sixty legendary, established and emerging artists. Additionally, the festival will host an array of local food vendors, clothing, art, jewelry and more.

"The fact that we're coming into the 6th year of this festival is really astounding, but this reality is not owed to some secret sauce or a stroke of luck," says Kyle Carter, Founder & CEO of Mile 0 Fest. "Our history of success is due to three simple elements...incredible fans, the greatest bands and artists and one world-class destination city."

Mile 0 Fest is a national leader in the festival-destination arena, specifically excelling in the boutique category. Rolling Stone Country noted "the collaborative space that has always made the festival unique - one that sheds the boundary between artist and fan" while Saving Country Music calls the musical experience "unparalleled, for both the crowds and performers." Galleywinter says "the festival is the stuff dreams are made of. Pretty much everything you can draw up in a utopian setting for a music festival is in play here. Locale: exotic and gorgeous; infrastructure: in place and ready to party; organization: getting sharper each year; artist's buy-in: 100%.; fan experience: peerless."

Past year's artist performances have included Jason Isbell, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke and more. The festival boasts a ticket sold in all fifty states and has built a reputation among not only attendees but the artists for their unwavering dedication to hospitality and quality entertainment.

2023 Mile 0 Fest Key West Line-Up

Adam Hood

American Aquarium

Bri Bagwell

Cody Canada & The Departed

Corb Lund

Courtney Patton

Dalton Domino

Drew Kennedy

Ian Munsick

Jack Ingram

Jamie Lin Wilson

Jason Eady

Jesse Daniel

Jesse Lynn Madera

John Fullbright

Josh Grider

Kaitlin Butts

Kayla Ray

Kevin Fowler

Kylie Frey

Lauren Morrow

Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow

Max & Heather Stalling

Micky & The Motorcars

Midnight River Choir

Mike and the Moonpies

Morgan Wade

Muscadine Bloodline

Pat Green

Randy Rogers Band

RC & The Ambers

Red Dirt Rangers

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

Roger Creager

Shane Smith & The Saints

Sunny Sweeney

The Band of Heathens

The Damn Quails

The Great Divide

The Red Clay Strays

Them Dirty Roses

Wade Bowen

Walt & Tina Wilkins

Willy Braun