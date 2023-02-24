Mike Sabath & the Moongirls Unleash Rapturous New Single 'Sexy!'

Artist-producer Mike Sabath and his band The Moongirls return with the retro-leaning, funk-heavy new single "Sexy!" The track's vintage aesthetic is reflected in the accompanying video, which finds the group and their entourage throwing an unforgettable fashion show.

Grounded by a pulsing beat and baseline, the infectious single is a feel-good earworm of the highest caliber. "What you love, what you hate, write it down 'cause I cannot approximate," Sabath sings over slick, '70s-referencing production. "I don't know, but if I had to say, your standard is perfection with expensive taste." The result is a soulful funk opus designed to ignite dance-floors everywhere.

"This piece is all about everyone's sexiness, how we all can feel sexy in our bodies no matter the shape or color or gender... it's just a matter of letting that part of ourselves out and in the land of Mike Sabath & The Moongirls, let it shine baby!" Says Mike Sabath.

The song's exuberant tone is perfectly captured by the video. In it, Sabath and The Moongirls deliver a stunning performance that doubles as a fashion show - catwalk and all. Cast in black and white, the visualizer oozes old-school cool with killer fashion and boundless attitude. Sexy!" arrives on the heels of recent single "Who You Are" and the title track for his forthcoming project, "Being Human."

Sabath first came to prominence as a songwriter and producer, crafting hits for Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, and Meghan Trainor. Recently, Sabath executive produced RAYE's critically acclaimed LP, My 21st Century Blues. In recent months, he has ventured out on his own and introduced listeners to a brazen pop sound that is informed by the past - albeit with an extremely contemporary twist. With "Sexy!", Sabath dishes up another vibrant throwback anthem that is designed to get hips shaking from coast to coast.

Credit: Oliver Pearson