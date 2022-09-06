Mike Ryan Announces First New Album in Five Years

Singer-songwriter Mike Ryan announces new album Longcut, his first new album in five years, set for release on Oct. 28th.

Longcut ushers in an elevated sonic edge that signals growth for the artist and songwriter, confidently embracing his musical sensibilities and expanding his depth and craft as a songwriter. The 13-song collection is a masterful combination of up-tempo tracks that kick harder and ballads that pack even more emotional punch than ever before.

Driving new single "Die Runnin'" kicks off the first taste of new energy from the album, and is streaming exclusively via Holler, ahead of its official release on Sept. 16th.

"I'm really proud of this record. I always felt that every project that I put out has been better than the last one. We have been working for years on some of these songs and have lived with them for a while, and that's one thing that is unique to this record. There's also definitely been some sonic growth with this album. We brought in a few new players and different elements that I thought were really crucial in making this album sound as good as it does," said Mike.

Announcing his album to fans via Instagram, Mike revealed the cover artwork and release date for his first-time collaboration with Producers Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.

Longcut displays a welcomed intensity and maturity that signals an elevated level for the singer-songwriter, one that demands attention. The swaggering, fiddle-and-steel heavy "Jacket On," was co-written by Mike, songstress Brandy Clark, and Brent Anderson with Jenee Fleenor adding her signature fiddle skills.

Mike stretches his vocal abilities from floor to ceiling with his impressive range on "Loser," a wear your heart on your sleeve spin on losing someone, co-written by Colin Elmore, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson. A dose of reality sets in with "Way It Goes," a song about how it is instead of how you think it should be, co-written by songwriter-artist Phil Vassar, Brett Sheroky and Andrew Peebles.

The expansive set also shows Mike leaning into Appalachia influence with "Forgiveness and Rain," a song about wrestling with the guilt of raising questionable crops, penned by longtime collaborators Brent Anderson and Chris DuBois.

With an incredible lineup of songwriters and noteworthy collaborations, Mike once again proves himself a formidable force in Country music that has not only earned the devotion of fans, but also the respect of peers, songwriters and artists within the genre.

Currently touring in support of his new music, Mike will perform at the legendary Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, TX on Sept. 17th. Most recently, he performed shows with Riley Green and Miranda Lambert. This fall, he will make his debut at Globe Life Field as part of Morgan Wallen's first-ever stadium show in Arlington, TX on Oct. 8th.

Named as an artist "...with critically-acclaimed albums and singles..." (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Mike has garnered an impressive 265 million career streams with 10 of them earning over ten million streams, 19 of them earning over four million streams and 27 of them earning over one million streams.

The singer-songwriter's music has been featured by Apple Music's Breaking Country, Pandora's Artist To Watch, and SiriusXM's "The Highway." Topping the Texas Music charts with nine #1 songs, the San Antonio native's previously-released album Blink You'll Miss It landed at #15 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart and Top 40 on the Billboard independent Albums chart. The thoughtful lyricist, vocalist, and guitarist co-wrote Brad Paisley's Top 20 "Last Time For Everything."