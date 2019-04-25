Middle Kids Share New Song 'Beliefs and Prayers'

Today, Australian trio Middle Kids (Hannah Joy, Harry Day and Tim Fitz) have shared a new track, titled "Beliefs and Prayers", from their upcoming six-track EPNew Songs For Old Problems. The EP will be out May 24th, 2019 throughDomino.

Middle Kids previously celebrated the announcement of New Songs For Old Problems by sharing the first single and video for "Real Thing". A soaring anthemic track, "Real Thing" ruminates on our "lifelong quest for meaning", says Hannah. "It's the quiet, persistent voice in the stillness that constantly checks to see if you truly think you've found the thing you're looking for." Watch the Marie Pangaud-directed clip below.

The upcoming EP, recorded at the band's own studio in Sydney and produced by Tim Fitz, follows hot on the heels of what was a massive 2018 for Middle Kids with the release of their debut album Lost Friends. The band toured the world non-stop, and performed on several US TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Back home in Australia they were nominated for an ARIA, Australia's highest musical honor, and earlier this year, triple j gave them the prestigious Album of the Year award, saying, "Lost Friends possesses a chemistry that can't be faked. Tim Fitz and Harry Day bring a wealth of energy and inventive production but it's Hannah Joy's vocals that are the heart and soul of their music. Her shiver-inducing voice ranges from beautifully controlled to heedlessly raw as she renders the drama, confusion, and honesty in Middle Kids' lyrics."

Middle Kids will join Local Natives on a major North American tour this spring. All dates are listed below.

New Songs For Old Problems will be released on May 24th through Domino. It is available to pre-order now on limited pressing clear vinyl, CD, and digital download.

Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot





