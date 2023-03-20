Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Micki Free to Reunite With Fellow Former Shalamar Members at Las Vegas Residency

Micki Free to Reunite With Fellow Former Shalamar Members at Las Vegas Residency

Tickets are available now.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Grammy Award-winner, 5X Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement-winner and incendiary guitarist MICKI FREE will reunite with fellow former members of Shalamar Howard Hewitt and Carolyn Griffey on April 3 at 9:00pm for the second show of his Las Vegas residency taking place every first Monday at Backstage Bar & Billiards in downtown Vegas, Tickets are available now HERE or via MickiFree.com.

This very special evening will begin with new Vegas resident MICKI and his powerhouse Wicked Vegas band playing original songs from his discography including gems from his latest album TURQUOISE BLUE (2022), along with covers of the music that's inspired him throughout his career.

Next, MICKI and Howard Hewitt and Carolyn Griffey will shine their light on an array of hits by Shalamar including "Dancing In The Sheets," a Billboard Top 20 pop smash that was featured on Shalamar's Heartbreak album in 1984 when MICKI joined original member Hewitt in the group.

The Heartbreak album also featured "Don't Get Stopped In Beverly Hills" which earned MICKI and Hewitt Grammys as writers of the song. This set by MICKI, Hewitt and Griffey (a later member of Shalamar) will be followed by a jam with special guests.

"I've always loved performing with Howard Hewett!" says MICKI. "He's my "brother to the bone and a powerhouse soulful sultry vocalist with a style all his own that's recognized worldwide!! I also think Carolyn Griffey is the 'cats meow' as a lead vocalist!" Adds MICKI: Please join us for "A Night to Remember," enjoying a set of Shalamar smash hits, the way only the three of us can deliver!"

MICKI FREE'S VEGAS JAM...ROCK-FUNK-BLUES...WITH SPECIAL GUESTS!" was launched earlier this month (March 6) in front of a wildly enthusiastic crowd. The evening culminated with a fiery jam including Vegas-based musicians Alexi Grossi (lead guitarist for Quiet Riot), members of rising hard rock band Velvet Chains and Jason Ebs (singer and guitarist who's toured with Peter Criss and Ace Frehley from KISS).

FREE has been on the cutting-edge of the music industry from the start of his career. Having been signed to a management deal with Gene Simmons and Diana Ross that launched his career, FREE joined the legendary R&B group Shalamar where he became friends with Prince. After his departure in the early 90's, FREE continued his solo career appearing on both the stage and in the studio with iconic artists including Carlos Santana, Janet Jackson, KISS, Little Steven Van Zandt, Aerosmith, Neil Young and Bill Wyman, just to name a few.

His most recent album, TURQUOISE BLUE, was released via the Dark Idol Music label distributed by Burnside Distribution / The Orchard / Sony and features guest musicians including Gary Clark Jr., Steve Stevens, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Cindy Blackman Santana. FREE recently collaborated on a new version of the album's single "World On Fire (Warrior Remix)" with Blackman Santana and her fellow Santana band members Karl Perazzo and Andy Vargas. Stream/download "World on Fire (Warrior Remix)" across all digital platforms.

Born mixed blood Cherokee/Comanche Native American and Irish descent, FREE has mastered the Native American flute and in addition to his guitar-driven blues rock albums has recorded five flute music albums. He has used his platform to advocate for the Native American community and created the Native Music Rocks program, which gives Native American musicians performance opportunities and also founded the first Native American record company (Native Music Rocks Records).



Dreamers and Robert Delong to Co-Headline Dodging Sunshine Tour Photo
Dreamers and Robert Delong to Co-Headline 'Dodging Sunshine' Tour
The tour announcement follows the recent release of their seven-track EP, Wallow In It. featuring the title track co-written by DREAMERS’ Nick Wold, Pete Nappi (GAYLE, 5SOS) and Elijah Noll (5SOS, Poutyface) and produced by Pete Nappi and Lucky West. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
girlfriends Extend Over My Dead Body Tour Photo
girlfriends Extend 'Over My Dead Body' Tour
girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) are extending their headlining “Over My Dead Body” Tour with a run of East Coast dates following their UK leg. The duo will kick off on May 15th in Chicago at Cobra Lounge and visit Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. before wrapping on May 21st in Brooklyn at Baby’s All Right. 
Amelia Moore Releases New Single FUMD (feat. jxdn) Photo
Amelia Moore Releases New Single 'FUMD (feat. jxdn)'
The track opens with the gentleness of a lullaby but quickly explodes into a cathartic anthem for anyone who’s ever found their sleep interrupted by recurring dreams of their ex. Released by Capitol Records, “FUMD” was produced by Moore’s frequent collaborator Pink Slip. Watch the new music video now!
92NY to Present Pepe Romero at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in April Photo
92NY to Present Pepe Romero at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in April
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Pepe Romero, guitar, on April 16, 2023 at 3pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share